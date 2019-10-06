Transcript for Mexico president meets with delegation of US mayors amid new tariff agreement

As this deal was going down as the president was pulling the plug on his terrorist threat a delegation of United States mayors was actually in Mexico. Holding their first ever all on inaugural summit of US mayors and Mexican mayors they were downing Koppel. They were talking about collaboration and we're talking about trade and in fact the Mexican president was even there on Friday. To meet with these US mayors one of them joins us now the vice president. Of the US conference of mayors Bryan Barnett of Rochester hills Michigan joins us. Via facetime mr. mayor thank you so much for for joining us in the briefing room it's great to see you so. What was the reaction there at the summit when you guys for Scott noon is that the Mexico terror threat had been averted. Thanks for having you know obviously it was we have this summit planned for a few months prior to. Some late breaking terror news. And so we're prepared talking to talk quite substantively about economic development tourism and and and a trade and so we're obviously we did with the threat of terrorist. And that particular. Washington with their part minister bee in Washington. Most discussion senator migration. And the impact of terror since you can imagine. I'm date to win after. Present. Laughter group. Later on that you are not that an agreement had been reached there was. Sort and mutual excitement about that deal that's and that previous talking about the impact Easter both. I'm Mexican cities represented they're certainly on cities like mine and I drew try to huge impact. If you industry. And it would that impact to banner mean we hear so much about the auto industry and auto parts coming from Mexico ha how damaging would it would these 5% tariffs have been to Rochester hills. Well who properties and Michigan's not retreat treading part written it Mexico. And and largely that's mostly automotive. Most of my I don't want government relations folks. Accounting deceit almost immediately once that aren't out that I leadership role on the strip. End talking about how much the impact would be 22% of General Motors vehicle Max 17%. Of an SE a vehicle 40% of the port of certain as a substantial numbers the impact would be felt. Pretty quick here and so obviously in Marshall in many others in Ali we reach only California Texas terms these out of business view. Mexico. It was a major deal to avoid tariffs. Have you been troubled that the president and your Republican and mr. mayor and even trouble that he. Has it seemed seemed to grasp the arguments that your making and so many in the business community are making about how damaging this could be. You know I I don't pretend to have all the information that the president adds when he's talking with these. Bilateral and trilateral agreements. Obviously on the ground in my job misrepresent the residents businesses might community and they work. Unequivocally. You know going to be damaged by these terrorists and so I went there with a message that the that this policy was apparatchiks Allstate. Generally Republican city that supported president the last election itself and this I you know I am Republican guy. Person please countless free trade it. So that terrorists are something that are our our personal passionate are they are personal actions is. Or. If that means a waste that does not disagree with with the president but. I'm grateful that they were able to come up with a deal a lasting. And obviously Michigan writes Israel's utter or it. Yet it certainly was need to see as it did the bridge building between some of America's mayors Mexican mayors in fact. Are we even spotted general we had a picture of what we spotted some are pretty amazing socks that you were there at the in Argo summit mr. mayor. That was our those are my patriotic sacks obviously mr. you know touches you mentioned that there were Canadian mayors and all as well the first. American. A summit are set a mayor not to are from where I live at least not Siri always was there representing the interests of our nation as well. You know it's interesting and you know there's a lot more that brings us together and that prices are often. Let's just covered are some of us navy challenges. Brawl no matter as Presidio location. Aren't the south of the Rio Grande brawl and really trying to do to create places agreed economic opportunity are. It's all right mayor Bryan Barnett mayor of Rochester hills Michigan also the vice president of the US conference of mayors just in Mexico for the inaugural. US Mexican mayors summit sir thanks so much for joining us today.

