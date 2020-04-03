Transcript for Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential bid

This morning Michael Bloomberg announcing he is dropping out of the race for president comes after Joseph Biden pulled off a big comeback on Super Tuesday Bloomberg now. Throwing his support behind the former vice president political reporter Dave Evans live in the newsroom with the very latest day David this decision by Mike Bloomberg to cancel his campaign and endorse Joseph Biden is really not that big of a surprise. Everything seemed to change in that first debate in Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. It was a disastrous performance for Bloomberg and then yesterday he did not do nearly as well as he had hoped. His strategy of skipping the first four states and betting everything on Super Tuesday it seems to have been. A mistake and soap Bloomberg's out and now supporting. The party's new front runner. Last night the public face of Mike Bloomberg was full steam ahead and behind the scenes. Top advisors were already talking exit strategy and this morning in a statement Bloomberg said. Three months ago I enter the race for president and if you Donald Trump. Today I'm leaving the race for the same reason to defeat Donald Trump because it is clear to me that saying in would make achieving that goal more difficult. Yesterday was a disaster for Bloomberg he spent more than 500 million dollars or one only a few dozen delegates. In Virginia for example it's eighteen million dollars event and no delegates there at all. This morning statement goes on after yesterday's results the delegate math has become. Virtually impossible. And a viable path to the nomination no longer exists. Last night campaigning in Florida Bloomberg tried to sound upbeat. And at Manama and they let me make you this promise. We will be Donald Trump here in Florida and swing states around the contrary. But last night clearly belong to Joseph Biden won at least nine out of fourteen states. Most of them in the south but he also pulled rolled surprises like Minnesota Massachusetts. And Texas. Or Bloomberg today said I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it after yesterday's vote it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American. Joseph Biden today Donald Trump took a victory lap and hit back at Bloomberg tweeting. Many Mike Bloomberg just quit the race for president. I could've told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes and he would have saved himself a billion dollars the real cost. Now he will pour money into sleeping Joe's campaign hoping to save face it. Won't work. And Bernie Sanders a yesterday won four states including all important California. He now squares off against Biden a moderate while Sanders is pushing for the Democratic Party can win only would dramatic change. And a tilt to the left. As for a list but warned her campaign says she is also. Reassessing everything whether she should continue in this campaign and Mike Bloomberg has now scheduled news conference announcement in midtown at 3 o'clock this afternoon. We will keep you posted David drilling.

