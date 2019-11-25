Transcript for Michael Bloomberg enters 2020 presidential race

Guys of course and as all of this goes down there is a presidential election happening next year and to get the rundown on what's going on in this 20/20 raised. I'm joined by our deputy political director Mary Alice parts it's really didn't see it continued. So first of I'm asking you can just remind us of how many candidates. Democratic presidential candidates are still in this race because I think a lot of as a lost count yet there are eighteen democratic candidates in this race still eighteen. A lot of sitting governors and senators have already bowed out because it was just too competitive. And every month about ten of those candidates have qualified for the democratic debates yet okay so there's two new additions we had Deval Patrick and then former mayor and New York Michael Bloomberg what does he add or not add to this race while as one of the richest men in the world. Here humor just hasn't unbelievable amount of spending power and in last week alone he spent 35 million dollars on new act that's. More than most he's candid have in the bank it totally does and there and he landed budgets. He's focusing on Super Tuesday he's basically skipping over is these early voting states. And really good Democrats for a live. Because they've been focused on places like Iowa New Hampshire South Carolina they'd been trying to build a ground games in campaign infrastructure. And hearing as just going on the Airways instead in places like California and ask you know when you say like 36. Million dollars worth and that I mean we're are all of these ads it is buying them up in every single state ranked in the Super Tuesday alone in over a or almost half but it just over a third. Of that delegates in this whole race are going to be decided so it's just a massive dank. From California cities coast we're gonna see voting across the country and so mayor Bloomberg's China banked on that he's hoping that those first states. Basically end up in a budget chaos not clear winner and he can kind of swooped in on Super Tuesday when so many voters are knocking. There has been criticism about his approach here especially from Bernie Sanders who saying he it feels like he's just. Buying the campaign I Bernie Sanders did not mince words he said that Mayor Bloomberg. The idea of Mayor Bloomberg was disgusting to camp this idea and that millionaire could come in and buy his way into the election. Odyssey Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had isn't an. Running against billionaires Lear's been a dirty word in this presidential campaign for Democrats. And it really speaks to some of his political vulnerability is here and he might have all the spending power in the world but he has a controversial record is coming in super late. And those progressive candidates are gonna try to run against him directly yen you're talking about. Late I mean this is very lean and mean that the election stars I mean everyone's you know in the grew livid at what point is it not worth it to join the race because people are still coming in rush yeah like -- and Super Tuesday where between a certain half the delegates are going to be decided I think anything past that is way too late. For Democrat trying to win the democratic primary. But this isn't crazy season we're looking at a possible impeachment or were looking at present with really low approval. We could see an independent run still. And I don't know who that's been for good for the president good for Democrats we don't know. Yeah do you think that the front runner still. You know are going to maintain their lead with these new additions. Hard to know the campaigns are scrambling right now I don't think that they're quite sure how to respond to that much money and that much spending power. And her mantle homered as. He's thinking on this idea that a centrist is definitely the most electable he was there a public can't bend independent and finally and Democrat if he thinks that there's enough boaters are kind of in that in between space. But there's one big caveat and he is sitting in the White House president trop is a big counter argument to the idea that being in the center definitely needs it went. Did he expected the Thea.

