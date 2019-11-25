Transcript for Michael Bloomberg officially enters presidential race

A new candidate in the democratic primary filled out there there one of the richest people in the world the eighteenth. Candidate in this sprawling field I'm Devin Dwyer great to have you with us former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is some right there. Is officially on the campaign trail down in Virginia this afternoon officially launching. His campaign and moments ago we heard from him for the first time. We cannot afford for glory is present tribes reckless and I'm ethical actions. It he is an existential threat to work country to our values and our national security. And every day it seems to bring another example of just how unfit he is to serve as our president and commander in chief. And our correspondent Lindsey Davis is down on the trail with Mayor Bloomberg. And has this update for say Lindsay. DeVon for several weeks it's been a question is he in or is he not and now we know officially that Michael Bloomberg is running for president of the United States theory just here at this podium right behind me the announcement in Norfolk Virginia this morning and this from a man who just eight months ago hit send look I'm not gonna run for president because he said he was quote unquote clear eyed about just how difficult it would be. To win the nomination but now Bloomberg is clearly had a change of heart and his putting his money where his mouth is the 77 year old. Former Republican says that he's a new choice for Democrats now in the lead up to this announcement. Bloomberg apologize for his stop and frisk policy something that he had defended for years. He's estimated to be worth. 53 billion dollars is one of the richest people in the world to know using his own money to conned his race for the White House campaign says that he'll spend. What ever it takes into his now already rolling out 37 million dollars and TV ads that's more than half of the fifty million dollars entire Tony Tony democratic presidential field has spent on TV ads so far this year. Which is run a man running rubbing some of his opponents the wrong way we've heard both from senators Warren and Sanders. Now elections shouldn't be for sale and they say that he is trying to bind the selection another interesting thing is that his strategy. Basically bypassing their early contests and then going on to try to win especially focusing on Super Tuesday when forty. Percent of the delegates are up for grabs that has not worked. Since Hubert Humphrey in in 1960 Yates and he is here in Norfolk Virginia today. Heading to Phoenix Arizona to mark DeVon. I think Fuzzy let's bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice parks and serious sex M radio host Mike muse a former Obama. Fund raiser in New York you guys pretend with us were also still with you so we're ten weeks now. From the first votes being cast Mike Bloomberg doesn't register in any of these democratic primary polls. You've been talking to his team how are they saying they're gonna do this. Yes like Lindsey said they plan on this sort of shock an op campaign they're gonna flood the airwaves. Let's put that 35 million in context he spent that last week on campaign ads. That deadly bullet clips all the other candidates plan advertising budget frankly it's more than most of the candidates hop in the bank at all. You can't it's just are not gonna be able to match is unbelievable spending power. And it's gonna try to nationalize this race. You heard her say that his plan is skipping early states really focus on Super Tuesday Democrats built a super super mega Super Tuesday. For over a third of the delegates are up for grabs. In places like California but also states on the East Coast. And there's the map he's gonna focus on those states that are delegate rich that we are where TV advertising in national message can really break program. And Mike Bloomberg or we should remind everybody just became a Democrat last year. He's talked a lot about how divisions. Among the current field of candidates has created an opening for him you talked to a lot of Democrats do you think that Bloomberg. Is somebody who could sort of bridge that divide be the candidate. That none of this current fields can be. Never email us. This is done about that that by the that it. I think Bloomberg can't be that candidate I think Bloomberg entering his race is very interesting I think is very new lines. I think Bloomberg has more of his shot to get more tracks in the poll is the most are giving him credit for. People got to realize that he was a three term mayor here in New York City so he is deafening politically savvy. As real as it's alluded to he hasn't monies ethical on the wing go the distance. This Thursday adding we needed to talk about it the X-Factor is technology. Bloomberg made his start his fortunes in technology and I am sure that his that he used are the AI machine learning and big date is due specific targeting towards a likely voters are likely to vote for him to get them out to the polls. The fourth thing that he takes that argument from the rest of cited Democratic Party with his anti billionaire anti elitism and high rates class and we doesn't July exit because Bloomberg spent a lot of this portends on climate change. Bloomberg has been allowed his warts and on gun control slate automatic comes in neutralizing that argument that the progress that wing of the Democratic Party has. And then in addition to his only lead are ready leaning into the fact that. In that rate soon be tax that was part is rollout into his ads so. He's coming out a lot more competitive than people I think are giving him credit for he's Muslim or tactician and I think who regularly go to port and lesbian scenarios and dammit he leaned in to this Christmas album list. He's a power as ice Warrick. Most politicians that his stature refuse a pod size for anything that has caused harm to a demographic kids though he's coming up to gate leaning into the veins that that could be seen as a weakness and he's turning into opportunity for conversation. Yeah he says his wealth is actually a selling point talking about forgoing a salary in the White House much like Donald Trump but also not soliciting. Any donations at all Mary Alice. You know you listen to the other candidates they'll react to Bloomberg's entry here and a lot of them. Are sort of dismissing that argument they see his wealth as a liability. Writer trying to Fulton into their argument. Like Mike said arguments against. The billionaire class that's been a mainstay of Bernie Sanders stump speeches Elizabeth Warren's policy proposals they're basically introducing him as. A new Ville and in their campaign. But that idea of not accepting donations remember could be tricky in this presidential primary it means that he most likely will not be able to our part. To participate in the December debates. But we'll see in the new year Democrats changed their complications the debates. And select a candidate who isn't taking donations isn't building kind of grass roots infrastructure it looks a so compete. And Mike money aside or what do we know about Bloomberg's views on policy I mean this is not someone. Who was on the left and the beast the spectrum he opposes Medicare fraud in council posts is the green new deal. Who is one of those moderate Democrats I lot of Democrats who fit and that middle. What ideally like as you said DeVon set the money aside. He's very moderate he's very down the road he's anti green new deal but it doesn't mean he's anti climate or anti now on energy because he's invested much of his personal resource is and his time is energy. Into climate change into putting his money where his mouth says he's really moderate AXA aggressive becomes a gun control and gun regulations so he hasn't definitely a progressive new agents in them. With some pragmatism allows him to pump the brakes on a bit so he is want to fit that that place where. Cory Booker thought that he had where center Kemal Harris thought that she owns. Also two with mayor Pete in that space Elaine that he has in a particular going right after Vice President Biden. All right Mike news Merrill sparks thank you both so much and one footnote Mike Bloomberg. Might not be competing there but New Hampshire today formally scheduled its dates. A for the first in the nation presidential primary mark your calendars February 11 two point one AB 100 anniversary. 