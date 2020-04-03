Michael Bloomberg speaks at Florida rally

More
The former New York City mayor was in West Palm Beach, Florida, for Super Tuesday as he addressed supporters on the next stop on his campaign trail.
5:16 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Bloomberg speaks at Florida rally

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:16","description":"The former New York City mayor was in West Palm Beach, Florida, for Super Tuesday as he addressed supporters on the next stop on his campaign trail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69373083","title":"Michael Bloomberg speaks at Florida rally","url":"/Politics/video/michael-bloomberg-speaks-florida-rally-69373083"}