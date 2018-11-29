Michael Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements to Congress

More
Trump's former lawyer faces up to five years in prison and a $200K fine.
8:51 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements to Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59498481,"title":"Michael Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements to Congress","duration":"8:51","description":"Trump's former lawyer faces up to five years in prison and a $200K fine.","url":"/Politics/video/michael-cohen-pleads-guilty-making-false-statements-congress-59498481","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.