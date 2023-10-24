Michael Cohen takes the stand in Trump civil case

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and Olivia Rubin discuss the developments in former President Donald Trump's case in New York on his business dealings and in his Georgia RICO case.

October 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live