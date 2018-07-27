Transcript for Michael Cohen says Trump knew about meeting with Russians

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington this warning war potential evidence of the growing divide between president trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. This morning low level sources telling ABC news echoing claims have been candidate Donald Trump. Was aware of the June 2016 trump tower meeting with the Russians before it happened. The president's legal team is calling Cohen a liar. Cause attorneys are declining comment but these allegations are at odds with repeating claims by the president and his son Donald Trump junior. This morning president trump is up and tweeting saying quote I did not know of the meeting with my son Don junior. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories would get himself out of an unrelated jail. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

