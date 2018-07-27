-
Now Playing: Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: California scorched by wildfires, Trump and Cohen disagree on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen says Trump knew about meeting with Russians
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump touts economic growth amid Cohen allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump vs. Cohen: Who's telling the truth?
-
Now Playing: Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for returning remains of fallen Korean War soldiers
-
Now Playing: US economy grew 4.1 percent in 2nd quarter, marking largest spike in years
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen makes bombshell claim about Trump
-
Now Playing: Secretary of Education Betsy Devos' $40 million yacht set adrift on Lake Huron
-
Now Playing: Trump knew about 2016 meeting with Russians: Cohen
-
Now Playing: IRS losing money on targeting debts of low-income earners
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors subpoena Trump Organization's chief financial officer
-
Now Playing: Trump assures farmers he's found trade-war fix: 'We're going to win'
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump Organization CFO called to testify
-
Now Playing: White House bans pool reporter from Trump event
-
Now Playing: Van Jones on CNN reporter barred from White House event
-
Now Playing: CNN reporter barred from White House event after asking questions
-
Now Playing: Reporter says Sean Spicer 'corrupted discourse for the entire world'