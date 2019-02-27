Transcript for Michael Cohen's statement: Trump is 'a racist,' aware of email leaks

Are reserved Michael Collins a lot of court watch congress stressing out mr. Allen. Telling reporters he's ready to come clean I really appreciate the opportunity that was giving streets clear the record. And to tell the truth the first of three hearings which includes a highly anticipated testimony they'll take place in front of the house oversight committee today. Sources tell ABC news they are Cohen will publicly described the president's quote. Lying on racism and cheating. According to the New York Times Cullen will begin with a ski think opening statement. Alleging that as a presidential candidate trump knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange. About WikiLeaks plans to release hacked emails from the Clinton Campaign still own an advisor to trump during the campaign has denied the conversations with the suns took place. And was recently indicted for making false statements to congress. We. Cohen who pleaded guilty to lying to congress and violating campaign finance laws is expected to provide reimbursement checks signed by trump. For hush money payments to adult star stormy Daniels. Which president from initially claimed he knew nothing about and for the first time the president's former right hand man will accuse him. Of criminal conduct while in the White House. Ahead of his testimony trump ally representative Matt gates tweeting out a seemingly threatening message to Cohen. Saying quote dear wife and father in law know about your girlfriends may be tonight would be a good time for that Chad. I wonder if still remained faithful when you're in prison she's about to learn a lot. We're witness testing not witness tampering gates later backtracking and tweeting it was not my intent to threat and I'm sorry. And Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some choice words for Cohen calling him. A disgraced Fallon and a liar and saying it is quote pathetic to see him given another chance. To spread his lies again that highly anticipated hearing only date to supposed to take place today. I'm Arnold we're learning this morning that Cohen is also expected to discuss phone calls president trump directed him to make what more can you tell us about that. Well he is referring to those payments made to adult star stormy Daniels on that you remember last summer heat. Said that. He made those payments directed by president trump as hush money payments. And so he today is expected to. Deliver. Tax that. Show that those that president from reimbursed him. For those payments and moto like the lawyers say Cohen allegedly has documents to back up those claims Mona thank you so much.

