Michael Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea

The move comes less than a week after federal prosecutors recommended a sentencing of up to six months in prison for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.
0:34 | 01/15/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea
Address from former national security advisor Michael Flynn is asking to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI during the Russian investigation. Flynt accused prosecutors of acting in bad faith. Is change of heart comes days after prosecutors recommended full and serve up to six months in prison. Somebody attorney Michael at an Audi is on the wrong side of the law again sources say IRS agents have arrest him in California for bail violations. You say into custody during a disciplinary hearing for the state bar he claims he's innocent. Everybody is due back in court today.

