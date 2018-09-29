-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama calls out 'nastiness of our politics' during voting rally
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama speaks about forthcoming memoir
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama rallies voters in South Florida
-
Now Playing: FBI probe into Kavanaugh to be a 'special operation': Former FBI official
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Judiciary Committee votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford says she welcomes FBI investigation
-
Now Playing: Flake: Delay SCOTUS vote until FBI conducts investigation
-
Now Playing: Who is Mark Judge?
-
Now Playing: Senate committee votes to proceed with Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Now Playing: Woman who confronted Flake: 'We forced him to listen'
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Sen. Judiciary Hearing votes to advance Kavanaugh's nomination
-
Now Playing: Trump: Ford 'a very fine woman' with 'compelling' testimony
-
Now Playing: 'This country is being ripped apart': Sen. Flake at Judiciary Committee
-
Now Playing: Sen. Flake suggests delaying vote on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: How did Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh's testimony affect America?
-
Now Playing: America Ferrera gives her take on the Kavanaugh hearing
-
Now Playing: Sen. Dianne Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
-
Now Playing: 'I can't sit here anymore': Sen. Harris said after walking out of meeting
-
Now Playing: Women confront Sen. Flake over Kavanaugh support
-
Now Playing: 'We will continue this fight': Sen. Blumenthal