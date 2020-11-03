Michigan mayor endorses Biden after voting for Trump in 2016

More
Sterling Heights, Michigan, Mayor Michael Taylor, whose constituents historically are a predictor for general election results, will be casting his vote along with the rest of his state Tuesday.
2:46 | 03/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michigan mayor endorses Biden after voting for Trump in 2016

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:46","description":"Sterling Heights, Michigan, Mayor Michael Taylor, whose constituents historically are a predictor for general election results, will be casting his vote along with the rest of his state Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69519406","title":"Michigan mayor endorses Biden after voting for Trump in 2016","url":"/Politics/video/michigan-mayor-endorses-biden-voting-trump-2016-69519406"}