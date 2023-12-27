Michigan Supreme Court rejects appeal to ban Trump from 2024 ballot

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and legal contributor Brian Buckmire talk about the court's decision not to ban former President Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot.

December 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live