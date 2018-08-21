Microsoft alleges more Russian attacks ahead of midterm elections

It shut down sites created by hackers believed to have ties to Moscow.
08/21/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Microsoft alleges more Russian attacks ahead of midterm elections
Talking about possible Russian hacking Al ahead of the mid term elections Microsoft. Has detected new hacking attempts tied to the Russian government that were reportedly. Targeting conservative think tanks that are pushing for continued sanctions against Moscow. Hackers had designed these sites to mimic pages of two conservative organizations the Hudson Institute. And the International Republican Institute users were that redirected to fake pages asking them to enter user names. And passwords.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

