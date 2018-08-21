Transcript for Microsoft alleges more Russian attacks ahead of midterm elections

Talking about possible Russian hacking Al ahead of the mid term elections Microsoft. Has detected new hacking attempts tied to the Russian government that were reportedly. Targeting conservative think tanks that are pushing for continued sanctions against Moscow. Hackers had designed these sites to mimic pages of two conservative organizations the Hudson Institute. And the International Republican Institute users were that redirected to fake pages asking them to enter user names. And passwords.

