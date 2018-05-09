-
Now Playing: Progressive challenger wins Boston primary
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor will not seek re-election
-
Now Playing: Former US Sen. Jon Kyl tapped to replace John McCain
-
Now Playing: Trump continues war of words against DOJ
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS nominee confirmation hearings underway
-
Now Playing: Trump steams at Attorney General Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin with protest from Democrats
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: SCOTUS nominee faces pressure in hearing
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court battle heats up
-
Now Playing: Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Anti-Ted Cruz billboard features Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Pentagon cancels $300 million in aid to Pakistan
-
Now Playing: Ayanna Pressley: 'We are at a crossroads'
-
Now Playing: Trump won't say if Sessions' job is safe after November: Report
-
Now Playing: Pastors condemn GOP candidate's 'monkey this up' remark
-
Now Playing: Roberta McCain, 106, attends son John McCain's Washington services
-
Now Playing: Paul Ryan tells McCain family: 'We share your anguish in losing this great man'
-
Now Playing: John McCain would 'fight tooth and nail' for what he believed: Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: 'Then, as now, Americans marveled at the iron will of John McCain': Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers present wreaths at John McCain's service