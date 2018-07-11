Transcript for Midterms deliver crop of groundbreaking winners

Anbar count right now at least three female military veterans have been elected to congress also some of the other. New members will include many women and NFL player Colin Allred. He won a house seat for the Democrats in a reliably conservative district in this. Dallas Texas area. The first in native American women are heading to congress both of them Democrats. Deborah Holland is from New Mexico and Teresa David is from Kansas that Democrat Rasheed that's played is one of the first two women Muslim women. Elected to congress and the other is ill hunt Omar she's Molly American from. Minnesota and Colorado has elected the nation's first openly gay governor Democrat Jerry polish has been a member of congress since 2009.

