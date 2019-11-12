Transcript for Midwest seen as high stakes for 2020

Well public opinion on this whole effort has been divided as we see and it's also been remarkably steady over the past few weeks all of this. Playing out in the battleground states that both sides want to capitalize on in the 20/20 race so. How is this plane and the upper midwest one of those key places I'm joined now. By mayor dale Adams of Grand Rapids Minnesota my home state. Which is one of those places the politicians on both sides are zeroing in on mayor Adams they Q so much. For joining us your office we should tell our viewers is a nonpartisan one in you have an interest in voting record yourself into a producers. I you voted for Barack Obama in 2008 you're an independent in 2012 you I did support president trump. In 2016. I guess the big question for you sir is how closely are you in your constituents following this impeachment drama that's playing out here Washington. I'm not sure that the people on the Grand Rapids area follow it that close they've got. More pressing issues that they worry about from a local standpoint around. Jobs job creation. The environment housing and I'm Medicare medical expenses that they incur on a daily basis. To much more interest and obviously in those data de issues rather than the politics here. I'm what's your view one on the inquiry that has played out now over the past few months do you think it's been worthwhile. No from the standpoint that if they'd have made some changes. Philosophically between the two parties I think it might of the might of the little different dollar in the and in our part of the country anyway. But when both sides are so polarized that neither side has anyone that's looking at shifting. At this point in time I don't see you that is positive. And what do you think mayor Adams about the Ukraine controversy that's sort of then meet in all of this that prompted all of this did you think. Have you read up on in kind of looked at news reports on the president's phone call did you look at the transcript do you have an opinion on that. I do I think. As a layperson that went into politics. At his age. He may not be. As smooth as you'd like him to be and how we approached but I think. I think he went into the discussion with good intentions I'm trying to. I'm make sure that corruption was B and addressed in the Ukraine. Certainly he worded it quarterly. And I think you were probably elect to take that back he said that it was a perfect call but I think you and let duke. Changed a few words. In there and hindsight but we'd all like to do that in hindsight I think his intentions. Releasing money. Fair defense purposes in the Ukraine which was positive. From where we had been in 2016. Prior to him coming into office was was good I think he just approached. In a little bit of an off handed way. You say mayor Adams that health issues like health care our friend senator for you and constituents in your corner of Minnesota. Had I had you been satisfied with the health care proposals you've seen from president trump and do you get the sense that your constituents are. They're drawn to any of these ideas on the table from the democrats' Medicare for all Medicare for all who wanted perhaps. Some sort of public option any appeal there. I'm I guess I think the biggest support up here is for. Being in rural Minnesota and or in rural health care in general people would like to have health care is close to home as they can get it. So Grand Rapids is ha poorer county seat so. We have a I'm. Nice hospital that some associate but the fear of view universe in Minnesota. Hospital and clinics around the Twin Cities so. I think people would like to ensure they've got that when you talk about. I'm one Payer health care for all under Medicare and stuff. I think Medicare is is a good primary one for some people but I'm a firm believer in a lot of folks are top. There are firm believers that. If there are a 160 million people out there that have private insurance says there's secondary providers. To I'm I'm personally on Medicare at our age of 69. But are secondary provider in. His blue cross blue shield I would not like to lose that 201 Payer system I think down there can be a blend in there if they would just get together. And and figure it out and out there that are you can have the best of both worlds if you work at it. And we will see how that shakes out in this campaign mayor dale Adams of Grand Rapids Minnesota thank you sir appreciate warmer just sought to balmy five degrees. Up there on the tundra today thank you for joining us today.

