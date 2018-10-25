Transcript for Migrant caravan pushes through Mexico

Marcus Moore is in the heat he up on Mexico that's where the caravan of migrants several thousand now have continued to work their way. Toward the US border Marcus thanks so much for for joining us. Give us the lay of the land today how many migrants are you with and where are they headed. But DeVon it's going to be with you this afternoon we are here and then the city center be picking up bond which is a town of about 50000 people and we really scene a a flurry of activity here since this migrant care man that we've been following now for several days has not come to a stop here this is where. Most of the migrants from Central America will be spending the rest of the day. Their plan was to get to this city and and rest here before they continue farther to the north. And what we have seen is how a community not only here and he he upon but also from across Mexico. Has come together to help. These these migrant right now this is that group of a nurse as well how to. And nuns that have been treating the migrants their feet we have seen. Some. Incredibly disturbing images of people with serious foot injuries over the guy with. A badly blistered foot he was being a scene there. And that DeVon very quickly I want to show you what else we see here and the city center. Hub he hit upon just so many people hundreds upon hundreds of men women and children are here finding whatever shade they can. And because it's incredibly hot here. Mom we're talking about temperatures approaching ninety degrees and I can't tell you. How humid it is out here and these are the conditions that they have been enduring at they have been marching now thousands of people from Central America. Through Mexico through the state of Chiapas where we are this afternoon. Hoping. DeVon to make it too many of them hoping to make it two the United States but this is what we see right now this is where most of the members of that caravan. Are resting right now and waiting. Until they continue on in the morning. And Marcus and I you've been hearing from many of them that they are determined to get there to get to the US do you get the sense that any. The folks there have been hearing. The president's rhetoric on this are they aware of the threats to send the military in. On the president's tweets and the like that he won't allow them to come in quite some. DeVon they had been hearing that but it hasn't deterred them on I mean just look just look around. Com and you see neither of the men women and children who were here despite the of the threats that they've heard from president Bob and the White House. They have heard these things but they're not worried about if they are still they still say that they need to can't get away from the violence and the corruption in their native countries. And also they're looking for for opportunities that they think that they can find. But in the United States but DeVon interestingly. I talked to one man from a homeless that purport to look us. Gentlemen who brings some wanna wanna get in the way their operation here but there was one gentleman from mobile that's cool said that he really isn't trying to make it to the US he would prefer to stay here. In Mexico he feels like he has a future here in Mexico although he would like to make it. Farther north and I thought that was very interesting because the assumption is that most of the the thousands of people here want to get to the US CNN DeVon you asked about the rhetoric. There was a group of young man from whom what as who we met along the highway here just outside a after the president has described many of you as as rapists and and and the criminals. All they stopped me mid sentence and said no that is not the case we are merely looking for are for safety. And we are looking for opportunity and that is why Devin we see them along the streets and highways of this region. Trying to catch a ride north.

