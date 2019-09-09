Transcript for Migrant crossings at US border continue to decline

As the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and I'm pleased to announce that official. Release CBP selfless border migration statistics for the month of August. And I've said this many times since congress has failed in continue to fail to pass meaningful legislation to address the crisis of the border. Which would ultimately stop children. For being used as passports. And in the cartel's ability to export this population. As wells are walls the trump administration. Has taken a number of unilateral actions unprecedented actions that organist discuss today but force. Let's discuss the results of administrations. And credible efforts. During the month of August CBP apprehended or deemed admissible in total of 64000. Individuals. For July through call that number was just over 82000. Which represents a decline. Of 22%. More over the August numbers reflects and this is critical to August numbers reflects a 56. Per cent reduction. From the peak in May which would call was over a 144000. Individuals. And why why did we see in ninety days a city. 56. Per cent reduction. The president has made it very clear. But he's gonna use every tool available to him and this administration to address this unprecedented crisis at the southern border. We have seen historic agreements and policy put in place by this administration. Unprecedented. Network of initiatives. From regulatory reforms policy changes. Interior enforcement efforts the list goes on in all on what this administration has done. That resulted in this 56%. Decrease.

