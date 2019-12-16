Mike Bloomberg responds to questions about treatment of women

More
The 2020 presidential candidate says his company has an “enviable record” of treating everyone the same.
1:05 | 12/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Bloomberg responds to questions about treatment of women

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"The 2020 presidential candidate says his company has an “enviable record” of treating everyone the same.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67748536","title":"Mike Bloomberg responds to questions about treatment of women","url":"/Politics/video/mike-bloomberg-responds-questions-treatment-women-67748536"}