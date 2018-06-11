Transcript for Mike Braun pledges to 'really make things happen in D.C.'

This journey spanned fifteen months. And you know it's band get up early it was six days a week fourteen to eighteen hours each day. When I started this not many people believed in many thought it was a fool's Aaron. Pollock and Dahlia. Is harrowing I've gone through. I do it again. Because we got a rare opportunity. I think there really make things happen in DC and I can't wait to be a part of it. My campaign team. My spam laying. Everybody that was with me from the beginning we thank you so much. And all I can tell idea I'm not gonna let you down. I'm an ago that are represented hoosiers. And hopefully make you proud of me as your next senator. From Indiana thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.