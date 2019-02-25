Transcript for Mike Pence reaffirms full support to interim Venezuelan president

When the violence and then as well it intensifying. Vice president Mike paints is in the Colombian capital vowing to take action. It's tragic events of this past weekend have only steeled the resolve of the United States of America. To stand with you. Hence addressing the crisis after meeting with leaders from a dozen Latin American nations. As both Venezuelan opposition leader one flight who continues to urge the international community to stay involved in fighting to oust Venezuelan president Nicholas Eudora. No availability that if a deal. A police cheered by this local mayor of a struggling Venezuelan city of grunts the Barnett colon the current situation in emergency. So far. Hundreds have been injured and at least two people killed including a fourteen year old boy as soldiers backing majora fight to lock humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela. And despite more than 100 troops defecting crossing into Colombia. The door is standing his ground with a massive crowds supporting him at a weekend rally. Where he warned the US to stay away yesterday secretary of state Mike Pompeo insisting majora as these are numbered with set every options on the table that increasingly sharp rhetoric has Democrats fearing the US me become involved in a military conflict. Senator Chris Murphy tweeting in part. What it's not about the aid of what if the real agenda is laying a pretext for war. Today Penn stressed the US is not seeking retribution but rather the goal remains. Western majora to step down by announcing new sanctions on the dorms regime. Elizabeth her ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.