Mike Pence speaks at ‘Cops for Trump’ event in Greensburg, PA

More
The vice president spoke about calls to defund the police and said that federal agents would stay in Portland until the courthouse is secure.
1:10 | 07/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mike Pence speaks at ‘Cops for Trump’ event in Greensburg, PA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"The vice president spoke about calls to defund the police and said that federal agents would stay in Portland until the courthouse is secure.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72088269","title":"Mike Pence speaks at ‘Cops for Trump’ event in Greensburg, PA","url":"/Politics/video/mike-pence-speaks-cops-trump-event-greensburg-pa-72088269"}