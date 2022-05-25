Millennials battle for Illinois House seat

ABC News' Averi Harper spoke with several millennial candidates vying to fill retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos' seat this November, as they hope to bring younger voices to Capitol Hill.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live