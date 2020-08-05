Transcript for ‘3 million Europeans came through our airports’ from December to March: Cuomo

Total cost capitalizations. Down to eight some 196. Good news. Change in cost civilizations you see. Has been going down. Changing income nations is also down and that's really good news. The percentage of people once in two baited. That actually successfully come off a ventilator is very low. So that is very good news. And a number of new cope it hospitalizations. Per day. Is just about flat. Has been flat for a few days. These are the number of new cases that are coming in the door every dead or people who were in the hospital who then test positive for Covert. And you and you these charts I look at the line more than anything. And what the curve is actually saying more than the specific number. We would've hoped to see. A stay the sharp decline in those numbers. Right. We went up very quickly as you see on the left of the screen. We would've hoped that we would've come down very quickly hit the top and then come down. That's not what's happening it's more flattening out. Question. When we look at these charts now. Will it flatten out or continue to drop. When you look at the actual projection model. That. I HM me this is one of the more accurate. Projection models they showed going down but. You even have several hundred cases in mid June so. These models have been destructive but not necessarily determinative in the past but that's what we're watching are going forward. Same thing on the number of lives lost. This probably the most important. Statistic and the most painful. 216. New Yorkers passed away yesterday it. It's 216 for him leaves you see that it's been. Persistently. Constant new 200 range for the past few days. From December to march 3 million Europeans. Came through our airports. You wonder where we have such a high infection rate you put three million Europeans coming into this market. Undetected. You don't tell anyone there's no precautions there's no testing. And then you let people circulate. In this dense environment you're going to have the virus spread and that's exactly what happened and many of those people. Didn't stay in New York they just landed a JFK connected to another flight and flew to a city in the United States. That's what happens. Flights from China. Proportionately. Go to the West Coast of the United States. But the European European flights they come to the East Coast three million Europeans is. A lot of people. And again it was months. Of people coming in people circulating. Before. We were really put on notice. We're seeing some cases. Where children affected. With the hope it virus. Can become ill. With symptoms. Similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxin toxic shock like syndrome. That literally causes inflammation in the air. Blood vessels this past there's their five year old boy passed away. From hope it related complications. And the state department of health is investigating several other cases. That present similar circumstances. This. Would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter of acute your community. People I spoke to who took. Peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting. In fact that we thought that children might be. Vehicles of trees admission child could get affected and come home and in fact a friendly. But we didn't think children would suffer from. Not to get philosophical but you know. My ground for abuse to see was right if you have your health. You can figure out anything else right and if you don't have Gil hill then nothing else matters. And we've all lived through that. Where we have all of these issues all of these problems and then somebody comes from mrs. I want to the doctor's office and they said I have to go for another test I may have Davis. Right and somebody says they have a terrible health problem and everything else becomes an important immediately. We have people who would. We people who would. We make the wrong moves more people could. And it could be someone in your friendly. Or could be you. And even if it's not you god forbid you get sick and you bring a virus and someone who's more vulnerable dobbs. That. Is the problem. That we can't stop that is the problem that I can help width.

