Transcript for Minimum wage increase coming to New Jersey

The minimum wage in New Jersey is increasing tomorrow it's the second step of the State's five year phase in of a fifteen dollar hourly minimum wage increase comes with some push back from business owners. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson has more. And a state where every dollar counts minimum wage workers will get one more dollar per hour starting January 1. They need a living wage. Everywhere need to do a living wage and rents are so high eight. Taxes are so high people can't afford it to make ten dollars and analyst. They should be making sixteen the governor signed the legislation into law in February touting the positive impact this will have on women and minority. Okay. About time for the honest about Philly people ages you have to work but at least two of those types obviously aren't paying rent I think it's ridiculous he definitely deserve. Obama letting them look at it. The head of the New Jersey business and industry association says increasing the minimum wage another dollar is going to continue to hurt small businesses. And that means it will continue to impact our economy. A survey by the organization found that 51% of business owners reveal how they plan to pay for the hike in the minimum way. 32% of businesses say they will raise prices. 21%. Will reduce staff 15%. Will reduce benefits and thirteen will look toward automation. Still it's not hard to find every day residents supporting a higher minimum wage. People who were working now and we are struggling along will there be a little bit better writing down the road have to look for maybe more money so now. In Lodi New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.