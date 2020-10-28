{"duration":"7:21","description":"Mike Espy says he can become the first Black candidate to win a Senate seat in Mississippi since Reconstruction, and weighs in on Jared Kushner’s recent comments about Black Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73868538","title":"Mississippi Senate candidate talks future of Black Americans in the government","url":"/Politics/video/mississippi-senate-candidate-talks-future-black-americans-government-73868538"}