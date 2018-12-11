Transcript for Mississippi senator under fire over 'public hanging' comment

Video of Mississippi Republican senators Cyndi Hyde Smith is drying sharp criticism it shows Highsmith praising someone by saying quote. If he invited me to a public hanging I'd be in the front row hide Smith says her remark was an exaggerated expression of regard for someone who invited her to speak. But critics say it's a reminder of the nearly 600 lynchings in Mississippi's past. Highsmith is facing Democrat like SB in a runoff election two weeks from tomorrow as he calls a comment reprehensible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.