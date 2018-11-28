Transcript for Mississippi voters send Hyde-Smith back to Senate after runoff marred by controversy

Britney overnight the results are in a from the racially charge senate runoff election in Mississippi. Republican Cyndi Hyde Smith easily defeated Democrat Mike SB in the deeply red state. The race was marked by racial tension following hides Smith's remarks about being in the front row for a public hanging. Both candidates say it's time to move forward. This take trains. It's about our conservative values. That I want her to represent all of Mississippi ends with these values and our fight for what I assure you every single day. This is a move man. And this movement is. Is not going into the Mississippi where everyone regardless of race. Or. Religion. Heights Mets win means Republicans will hold a 53 to 47 majority in the senate.

