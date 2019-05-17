Transcript for Missouri poised to become latest state with restrictive abortion ban

Missouri expected to join Alabama and more than ten other food that recently moved to severely restrict abortions. On Wednesday Alabama's governor meet performing an abortion a felony in that state with doctors facing up to 99 years in prison. The Missouri bill also includes an outright ban on abortions. Except in cases of medical emergencies but unlike Alabama the new law in Missouri would kick in only if rovers this week. In 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Peaceful return. Meanwhile opponents of the new stricter abortion laws are also bound to take action. Democratic officials in Maryland and column Odyssey they will cancel all they traveled to Alabama. On social media the hash tag bully caught Alabama is going viral with help from celebrities including Rihanna and Chris Evans. And it's not just Alabama and Georgia another feat that recently began nearly all abortions. Hollywood stars are now threatened to refuse film and TV productions there. Prompting former gubernatorial candidates DC Abrams to speaking out the only real compromise is for government. And politicians to say that we don't get to decide what a woman does with her. This as vice president Mike and also reading telling or reform birthday. I'm proud to be part of pro life administration. And president trump and I have worked to stand for the sanctity of life since the outset of this administration. And Planned Parenthood just announced they stopped the band day of action calling on all of their supporters to rally at state capitals and courthouses in all 58. Next Tuesday. It was vicar ABC news New York.

