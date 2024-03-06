Mitch McConnell endorses Trump in 2024 presidential race

McConnell said in a statement, "it is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States."

March 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live