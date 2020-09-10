Transcript for Model Talk: Trump's position worsens | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

It's one and so you know name that given its Friday. I want my shirt just for you follow thank you. Which our listeners on YouTube will be able to prove I'm a big fan or picture. Hello and welcome to the five party politics podcast. I'm deal enter. Silver. And Ellis. Is. Modeled clock. I love that enthusiasm. We've now got just 25 days until Election Day knee Harry feeling. And enhance the question. In some ways it's leaving. Sunday's late sleep in Sunday's most as a can most days but don't have a commitment early morning. My brain which yet. Their new polls and stuff their new headlines right. To their tennis Lipton. A little bit. But yes I had no means don't like there. Like a forecasting standpoint. This is one of the less stressful elections right either. The polls are really around her they're not you know what I mean and if they're not really wrong in Biden's probably gonna win. And we can't really do anything about the polls being really wrong except quantify the chance that they'll be really drop. Now there are other things like or outside the scope of our model like you know. What if there is massive. Attempts to throw out. Votes from being counted right we've talked about this stuff and I think people can get a little paranoid about it but all the things like. A regular citizen would worry about it things I would worry about whether kind of not really in the scope of our forecasts. Well we're government data and spears. A whole lot of that to start things off I'm gonna lay out where things stand according to our forecasts and then we can dig into what's changing and why annals answers some questions we talk on of listener questions. So presidential forecast shows Biden and waited an 85% chance of winning the election. And our national polling average for the presidential race. Shows Biden leading by 101000. Today that's the first time art national polling average for the presidential race shows Biden leading by double. Digits our senate forecasters Democrats would about a 70% chance of winning that chamber depending on which forecast model you look at. And then our newly launched house forecast shows Democrats with a 94%. Chance. Of maintaining their control of the house. So knee. A lot has happened recently we had the debates. Tramps Kobe diagnosis and the general White House outbreak. We at Trump's announcement that he would not try to pass the stimulus package before the election. Just yesterday the FBI foiled far right terrorist plot to kidnap governor Gretchen -- Merck and start a civil war. Before all that are ones that tax returns story the Supreme Court vacancy. There is so much going on is it possible to discern once responsible for the movement towards Biden and Democrats as of eight. Well if all the news happens. On top of the and other than it becomes hard to. Be super precise about what's causing that there's here's I think that it's the first debate. And trumps common diagnosis word purple the trump. For the definitely say that the care is. Personal their polls of debate watchers saying what you thing game. Most polls of those debate watchers found people like Biden did better semi substantial margins. So you might expect. The winner of the debate. To gain ground in head to head polls to gain a news typically. A topic that you lots of polls showing that. Americans think that prime. Didn't do an adequate job of taking precautions Iran cope it. Even after he's gotten sick he's been pretty cavalier about I'm. Something like whipping them mask when he returns to the White House and so like that I'm. Seems to be heard him as well that's a bit lesser. But yeah look. Because we'll have been so stable then it's very dramatic I guess we in. You go from seven point I'd lead to a ten point lead but a three point swing is not married date right if when they recently five Americans currently. Switches from Biden to try out. Then by Ainsley gross electric points rate it's also like what some people's pretty small right. So you know these cataclysmic events you know government acts double digit numbers aren't really chipped about. Is there any precedent scorer. A candidate and losing a ten point lead in three weeks. No not presidential race. But we don't like to sample size right and there are other persons that are relevant right so yeah in. 1980. Polls this point we're very close to the presidential race with Ronald Reagan only narrowly ahead in regimen winning by ten points. That's a big swing. There would be enough if it went in Trump's direction. Two medium Electoral College. In 1948 I believe the final Gallup poll I do we up bite fight points or so. And Truman won by four points right so that's a nine point swing. So these happen. They're pretty rare right you don't have a case where it aligns perfectly and it can impose a ten point lead. By you know. Like we don't know what to sample size so the models trying to in for her from a handful of data points and say okay we can't we can't be that literal. About things can implement ten point lead at Mina an intensive had a ten point lead to blow right human. And the Electoral College which brings us to question that we've spent a lot of time talking about over the past couple years. Biden has a ten point lead nationally of course are we seeing similar movement. What's the gap like between national polls and a likely to current state that's. Yeah I'd say we had not actually seen. Quite the spectacular numbers. In staples for Biden that we've seen in national polls we've seen certainly very good numbers and there are exceptions liked it. Quinnipiac polls that have Biden out double digits in Florida Pennsylvania but they're also honestly poll results that look kind of like it before her. Which were consistent with it a seven or eight point. Leave. Our forecasts are polling average of national polls has tightened up ten nationally. Our forecast has Biden eight. Or projected to win by it's not sent to forecast. And there are a couple of important differences one is that. It's still hedging a bit the model. Based on an economic and incumbency prior which would point toward a closer race. Two is that. It hedges a bit after Poland just after debates weeks a little bit to see if that. Is sustained for now getting the period where it kind of has been sustained but it matters a little bit. And there it is and it mostly is based on state polls tonight national polls. To staples might point toward more like. You know. Eight or nine I would guess point. Biden lead which are discounting to any incentive. Ten point. Oh lead which is you know. Not trivial I guess in the scheme of things but also some ballots difference. To what extent does a model taking Q. Consideration. That the opposite happens that instead of reverting a bit to the mean based on some of the fundamental indicators. That the bottom falls for try. Yes so here's what we look at it hum. Our model currently shows a 35% chance of Biden winning by double digits right. So since right now he's on the cusp. At ten points in national polls look and we think it's probably more like nine points based on staples it's kinda saying hey there's. You know 35% chance that things get even worse for tramp and a 65% chance that. Things tighten a bit on her again since we're kind of since that's basic staples and national polls previously it's 406064. Right 40% chance that things get worse exit chance to get better for trap. Is the model's broad interpretation of the data that seem sensible to me. We've got a lot of listeners noticed that in our projected possibilities for the election and that there is kind a significant bump in the likelihood. Of biting getting around 400 plots electors to the Electoral College. Does that is that kind of the threshold where Barton starts winning Georgia and Texas. And and and how likely do you consider that is not about 35% chance you're talking about. This group of states that kind of conventionally agreed upon to be competitive states right although states ones that are probably hardest for Biden to win. Ohio. Iowa and Texas if Biden were to win all of those states then he has 413. Electoral votes along with all the states that are. Already kind of lean bankers categories includes like Florida Arizona Whitner right. But Biden wins all the kind of convention a competitive states he has to 413 electoral votes. If he wins all of them except Texas. He gets 375. So that's what you see kind of a cluster of outcomes either recently five or fort thirteen. Are fairly likely outcomes if Biden is having a good night nationally. What you get past Texas. Then there's kind of a big gap between the next states that Biden could win although the extent you have states there'd. Kinda small EB states ball electoral vote states like south Carolina's nine electoral votes Alaska is three. Kansas' six rate it's at 431 if he wins all it's. And ethnic it's even harder but it's kind of like where we you know. If he's Bakken and get. We don't think 500 and something electoral votes to kind of cap out even with a landslide it in the low four hundreds. What is the likelihood of that is not the 35% chance that you were talking about before is that less likely than target practice. Well I mean if taxes the key here Biden Biden has a 30% chance 30 of winning. Texas what suits after that South Carolina is a 15% chance. Kansas 8% Alaska 20%. You know so maybe a mean if you take Texas is the marker of a true epic landslide. It's a 30% chance. If you take Georgia as the marker than at Georgia's actually talks are forecast is fifty. I'd a little bit buried the lead for today's model talked and dots perhaps because. While it's new it's not maybe worthy of the lead but we launched our house forecast this week. And it was not all that's responsible Democrats have according to remodel in 94% chance of holding that chamber but is it likelier that Democrats will gain c.'s world news seats in the house. So. Actually or model says it should be very close to the current composition on average. So it forecast Democrats have 235. Seats at the election. They currently have 232. Although note that there are five vacancies. So basically it would predict. No chain to an average what they actually about the house is that as compared to it. As compared to 2000 any team we have this very very bright Mac with lots and lots of competitive races. It's a narrower map this year. The GOP has not made. That many efforts to put seats in play potentially on it and Democrats won. A lot of the races that we're close. Were plausible too we and they when those generally speaking at 28 teams so. It's not as expensive. A map at least as far as we now you know I had a hand in in a presidential years you don't have as much pulling up house races that could always be races that. That are competitive that we don't realize it. I mean amount tries to assume it's as if there's not only in a race. It knows there's more uncertainties that Smart in that respect. There could be kind of some excellent radar. What's the likelihood that Democrats who ran. A trifecta of the presidency house and senate. Our about it we're gonna make some of this information publicly available or can see the joint abilities but it's a round. It's around 660%. Currently if Democrats in the senate to test when the senate most of that is a case where they have won the presidency and they are pretty big favorites today. Two in the senate conditional on winning the presidency so that protectors like 60% chance roughly. RI won I'd get to some of our listener questions because we've got literally hundreds of listener questions and our last model talk. And let's begin with that's probably one of your favorite questions Nate but something that we've heard about a lot from listeners and the question is. How does Biden's position right now compare with Clinton's in 2006. Team. Because Clinton did get up to an 85% chance of winning the election in October 26 team which is where Biden is that now. So what's the difference. All who well there's a difference in the sense that tropical and 15% of the time right. I'm so there's an indifference but they're different reasons why Clinton was at 15% verses by 15%. Line is that our model does actually assume that there's a bit more. And certainty this year I'm if you remember. We look at factors that include. Things like economic. Uncertainty we look at. How many major headlines there aren't New York Times right because there's so much like crazy news. You know the model still does assume that. Things could flip around a little bit we don't know which direction. Number two the model assumes that. Because. Mail voting their accretive ever unpredictability and turn out. I'm predicted billion turnout also implies a predictability in the margins. So you know so there are reasons to think that there's a bit more by later this year potentially. At the same time buying his lead is much larger than Clinton's was. She led by six or seven points. He leads now by ten points right. You know the models discounting that might lead by the way Wright saying that hey we really think it's going to be deeply and I can point win if we kind of get another couple of weeks. And Biden sustains a ten point lead in national polls. And that ten point oh lead. Translates to clear way in state polls in the way that it may be hasn't yet. Then the model get more competent right in my get Biden up to 95%. Yeah I think it's it's a little bit of collective you know. A little bit of an apples to oranges. Comparison. Actually I think related aid given you disagree got another question that asked is there a minimum chance the model which Kiev to president trump. Like. This situation which you mentioned Europe pulls keep moving towards I didn't. Is there puppies line probability that trump would wind that beyond what's the model will not go. I mean technically not right like you know I think we give Biden a 100% chance of winning Washington DC for example right. I mean so the model has what. We call. Fat tails. Which sounds like something. Weird. Like what that means is that some amusing and normal distributions from doesn't. Yes fat to I don't know it sounds like them. I think I was. Instead of having collected normal distribution weird bit tales of the bell curve get very very and eases it these students he distribution where. Where there is some unpredictability. Standard deviations away from that mean right that there's you know senate having. One in 1000 chance of you know of a forced into the aviation air that you want him 100 or something instead. It's a very technical explanation would guess that means is like yeah what you get up to like. 97 or 90%. Or something then the model it's pretty hard to get beyond that right. I don't think we're quite yet in the fact tail part of the curve if Biden to 85 if it's in 95 it's not quite that either but look it's a pretty. Conservative. Forecast we think in certain ways. At least provided that the kind of assumptions the model are satisfied which important include that haters some like reasonable effort to count everyone's votes. But you know it's not like. I don't know. We're not going out idol in here I don't think at all. Because. He's ahead by ten points but we're by remodeling this on election to elect in 1936 if you base and a recent elections. You believe we're confident right and hoods in reverse trim and whatever else right like. Biden is way way way ahead. In the polls. Can truck do something to make the race tighter actually are Malcolm assumes that the race will get a little tighter. I don't know if I'd. Personally. Have a feeling either way right I mean I think trump is. You know in a little bit of it. Downward spiral right now are you saying a lot of crazy things and voters seem to have discovered is things are crazy. But we'll see maybe he is very good in one of these debates will be answered only as want to be at this point and you know maybe have Kobe vaccine has announced although I don't think people would trust trump to be the bearer of that news and I don't know it's it's it's. It's not easy to imagine him winning bet you know part of doing a model is like. Is to say hey you know we're not gonna try to over think this too much and we think. After having caught an all these things very carefully that there is a 15% chance that he wins somehow despite all its problems. We got a question from Catherine which has an oldie but goody and it's something that we should reiterate it advocates asked a lot. How does the multi into account early voting yes at all and in the past you've gotten this question but we haven't seen quite as much are we voting this year. By some estimates 60% of the vote will be tasked by November 3 so. Is there anyway it would try to take into were voting this time around. No. And it's a little hard to know what effect it might have on the polls right I mean in theory polls should counter. Early voting. But how you do that I don't know right in a poll for example should you take someone in. Who has already voted as being. More certain development quote unquote likely voter right I don't think polls do back for the most are targeted could because of people who are likely voters. Don't actually wind up voting. And there hand he could have. Ballot spoilage from male votes at a higher rate than for him in person and but you know early person you don't have any. Ballots votes more than for late person right if anything important like correcting defects that politics let's crowded. But but now I mean basically rely on polls to account for early and mail voting. Yeah I mean in theory if if millions. On the other hand the people who go early usually our. Pretty strong partisans of people who are undecided tend to wait. And so therefore you know you're kind of maybe locking in the security hat but the short answer is is no we don't do anything specific for early voting. And perhaps a related question and Alex asks is there an adjustment based on current vote by mail rejection rates by state district we've heard a lot about certain states rejecting mail in ballots already particularly broke broken down by demographics there was a lot of attention paid to in North Carolina higher rejection rate for black voters and white voters. Does our model take into account any of that. It does not at that you'd be well Lucas say it doesn't away right. We assume that because I'm of mail voting that there is more uncertainty. But let me explain why I think it's a bad idea to assume that necessarily hurts Democrats. So generally speaking. Wayne you talked to it campaign operatives. Including Republican operatives they want people to vote by mail. Or at least you don't mind right in my Christopher. Booed early in person but but generally they want to encourage mail voting. The reason why is it if you get your vote and by mail that's more convenient and there's no chances in the comes up on Election Day. That results and you go right so you blow a tire on your car order. Forward you get sick stuff to kind of coded. Or your kid has an emergency. Or he's kind of you know your hung over you forget about it right. You get stuck laid at work right he decides used actors are contracting out Monday. The line is the line is too long in the polling place is a problem I'm at the polling place ago. Recognized U you're going the wrong polling place right. So general speaking. Even now there's a higher rate of ballot spoilage. Back male. Guaranteeing that you vote. Is a good tradeoff Wright to maybe 2% about its web by the male probably half a percent or to get spoiled person anyway. But if your 5% more likely to vote or something then it's a positive tradeoff on balance and in the states at switch to mail voting generally speaking turnout increases. So there's a chance of maronite direction right you gonna have substance problem there is a lot of ballots what you want people voting for the first time right and that could cause Republicans to be their polls. He lost a true though that like. You already have these locked in democratic votes. And among likely voters are most of voting in person. 5% and don't show up. And so therefore Democrats have a perform their polls it's a source of uncertainty in the battle does account for that. But it is a serial likely have to kind of appoint the GOP in every state could be there rivers again you can look at different states states have more cumbersome rules like. Like Pennsylvania. You know maybe if you don't if you of the naked ballots due to put your ballot in secrecy envelope and then put him look in the other outlook that you sent back to the board. And elections release and in Pennsylvania right. Back to be an issue to think that I kind of worry about the like if it's also like. There's also downside here for Republicans and all these kind of banks democratic votes and if you have now. In less than spectacular Election Day turnout than it becomes a big problem for the GOP. Janet one of our listeners noticed that there seems to be an odd disconnect between president Tribe's approval rating and his poll numbers recently I mean. In the past couple days his approval rating has started says take a downturn as well but has Biden's lead has been growing in the national polls trumps approval had actually been narrowing and improving somewhat. What's up what that is essentially. I am. Well I think when you get in the heat of election campaign that approval. And the ballot become the same thing right. No one's gonna say all right disappeared a profitable for him anyway or vice Versa. Where's kind of early in the election people say you know what I am Republican but there's this and that I would like to see the president do better on right. So you know there are other models that use approval rating as an input we think it's a mistake for that reason we think approval rating is actually kind of more of it. Lagging indicator. Of the vote preference and the preference itself obviously. And this happen in 2012 to where Obama's approval rating. Flipped in the final month or two to kind of match. His margin head to head polls vs Romney soup. Essentially the tune with the approval rating and national. Popular vote polls. Are converging essentially so gassed his approval has been going up and it matching basically where polls are. So. In if what I think it is actually liked it also bit of a gap between current approval and Kirk favorability. Where there are a handful of voters who have a negative personal impression of trump. Even though they approve of his presidential. Conduct. Those voters actually seem mostly. To preferred Biden. There are a lot of them. But there is a little bit of a gap there were terms favorability rating is lower than as per the ratings winners. So we got a question from Joseph says that keys and unease specific center. Race and that is in North Carolina Cunningham vs Telus. And the question is has at least changed at all since the sexting scandal and of course Cunningham the democratic. Candidate there. Acknowledged that he was sexting and a political strategist he's married. You know I think it passed forecast we've had. A certain light elaborate that we can pull when a scandal in a race that makes things uncertain or handicap someone. How is our forecast and how's the polling process things are sexting. So there's a lover to poll on but we actually do you have as part of our fundamentals forecasts. For congressional races eight. Scandal variable in the candidate is involved in the scandal on minutes clearly qualifies. Then that affects the prior. That we use their race and in this case actually you know. Cunningham did fall a couple of points. Based on that scandal news emerging however. In races with a lot of pulling the model Melissa defaults were polling anyway right. And polling there has not shown. The big impact we didn't make any changes in the terminal of the congressional analysts here within we did find is that actually. The impact of scandals is less than that than they used to be because of higher partisanship. But narrates a particular there have been a number of polls conducted. Since the sexting scandal and Cunningham has been aiming at they look at polls before him right this kind of some polls show a toss up some polls that show Cunningham ahead. But that's kind of the story all this is who gets shifted things that much. We have a more esoteric question next which is under it right I notified thirty evaluates its models by looking at many races overtime and seeing the models are well calibrated. Meaning when we give a candidate a 25% chance of winning. If we look at all of our four cots over time does that happened 25% of the time and we've talked about the sum up on the accounts before being general. That is the case are models are calibrated. But Henry asked the specific question. How would you define success or failure for v.'s 20/20 models in isolation is their way of doing that without just. Kind of adding it to our whole opus forecasts. I really I mean for. For the house for congress and you have races that are. A little bit more independent from one another right. So you can kind of see pay are your house abilities well calibrated Nall for entry by districts. Although even there there are correlated ears and eat he can't the only clearly tell very much. From when forecasts. Is if you have been extremely confident forecast that doesn't come true right. So the models that head. Trapped with 99% chance of losing in 2016 right. You can pretty categorically say in the connecting present a more kind of Bayesian from a circus people whine gripe that like a model that for the first times ever conducted. Since nine and percent and that 1% happens then the odds are that model was. Wrong right. But apart from that you just can't learn. Vary much from. From one year's worth of forecasts. Which is frustrating by its just the tree next question. Why are undecided voters a sign evenly Ian our forecast and so essentially. What this question debt that is we forecast the popular vote on Election Day. Being specific states nationally as well. And in order to do that we have to make assumptions about how undecided voters world. And I guess that's that's listeners asking why does it seem as other side evenly instead of you know breaking in one direction or. Because empirical that's what works the best. So. Varied up if it almost short answer. On that next process. It Jamie Harrison is nearly even in polls. Why does the models still have him as a date under and that's relates to the South Carolina senate race Regina Harrison is challenging. Senator Lindsey Graham. I hasn't risen 25% chance I wouldn't call that a big underdog. It's a couple things. They are still a tiny. That's very close there's still the slightest tiniest little. Lindsey Graham lead in the polling average in Mina and much really maybe a tiny lead. But there are other factors you look at right the fundamentals in. In a state like South Carolina even in what may be very democratic year. It's still a pretty red state right. And abusing any guess of kind of the fundamentals at all and you can kind of see races where. We're it seems like you know. Democrats are coming close and then and then they just don't get there and these red states or been a lot of senate races like back in recent years. Also you know we use expert forecasts. In the so called deluxe version of our model which is a default version. Those bomb have shifted some I think. Some forecast to have the rich is a toss or other still have it as lean Republican. He had missed the model saying you know light poles are very close your meaning the slightest Lindsey Graham edge. The fundamentals are more strongly for Lindsey Graham and so. So it went that being you know a 31 favorite for pre Lindsey Graham. I will say. If we keep getting poll showing a toss up there than the model will wait those polls more and more and that Pryor's less and less. But. But yet I mean Democrats it's sometimes these in a red state. Sometimes Democrats have trouble sealing the deal and likewise in the blue sticker applicants you look back and in house races and also received some time to have terribly accurate. Polling as compared with with swing states. I really like him this question that we got from the it is. Which data in your experience do political pundits most over value and undervalued in terms of its predictive power in forecasting the election. So if were watching cable TV. Folks are talking about different indicators explaining why their candidate is going to win or lose if there you know kind of actress or promoting. England. One party's candidate over another or just general analysis unit media because fear. What's over under you've. So the talk about a couple of pet peeves things are its site and at this point the campaign thinker over eyes. I think people over utilized its gets a question from earlier. Data on early voting. I think people try to Parse that in ways that. Is now is justified by the evidence. You know look Democrats have a huge lead in early voting. Based on states that break that number's down bipartisanship. They also have a huge lead and early voting in the polls and so it's not tell you something the polls. Who don't show. And at a category of things I mean. You know reports of what internal polls say. Don't add in my view a lot of value. Right you have public poll right if you don't help. Anything for the public polls and when. Give some credence to reports internal polls why we you know and race for the house for example we have to use internal polls lots there's not much public polling in house races. But you know kind of the average internal poll that. Is publicly released is usually bias toward the party who conducts it and it's not as accurate. As nonpartisan polls Yeltsin's hear reports or rumors of internal polls and you know that's often just spin framed to. Gullible reporters are what earn enough right there if you know if if if if you hear reports internal polls. Someone wants you to see that report right. And you have to understand their motivations and and it's transparent about its nine. I don't want to happen you know play poker when I'm looking at polls and decode somebody's motivation right I'd rather just looked at. Nonpartisan public polls. That it's more straightforward or the very least. Actual numbers are in critical that are released publicly we do users are model that we knew incorrectly. Roughly how much to adjust them. Here's another good question which is kind of fun. If we lived in a country like Australia with turnout rates of over 90%. How much less uncertainty whether he in the model. Its interest in question. Oops I think. Because we would be relying less on pollster is turnout models because you know. Almost everyone you talk to you don't have to decide who's a likely voter council. Yet also in general. Him. You know the lower the turnout and election harder is to predict in your predicting are actually kept capturing two dimensions that people catching dimension. Who you vote or you don't have any bias your sample Nelson who's gonna turn out so yet be a little bit easier to turn out is. Sort of high somewhat high American presidential elections but that would make you make things I don't know might reduce uncertainty by. 10% to throw number out there just at random beaming Jewish. Maybe some Australian readers can tell us how accurate polls are in Australia. Yeah maybe so we have periodically. Received requests that we cover an Australian election we have we've meandered across the pond UK elections haven't gotten to Australia elections quite yet but. Maybe someday we don't have got him out of Australia listeners we get emails lot from Austria's shot access everyone in policy and. Let's take some rapid fire questions before we wrap up here. First question at this point how much of the president's odds to win in the forecast is tied to his polling vs the amount of time until election. Com. So I had recently run the forecast when I tell it's Election Day my guess though is that given Biden's currently. That trip would have around a 5% chance in election held today he court term. So he has a 15% chance that means. Two thirds of it is from the chance that. The race will tighten. Mercer meaning 13 from. They're being a massive massive. Polling here. Next question what kind of results what are 2016. Style polling error produce. At this point. You would still get a pretty big but it. If the state polls were as wrong as they were at when sixteen in exactly the same states' rights even bigger. In Wisconsin for example. Biden still wins with 319 like Toro it's an item that close particularly. You know that would be an effort. Hurt trump to claw back victory in North Carolina and Ohio and Georgia it when Iowa. He's ahead in Texas anyway sweeping Texas. But. But Michigan Pennsylvania Wisconsin would hold. For Biden even with the twins Eckstein sample here which states are being under pulls. I'm actually one great thing about us election is there's been a lot of good high quality polling. You know I wouldn't mind seeing another poll of Wisconsin it's actually kind of emerged. As any tipping point state I mean it kind of was thought to be one for a period of time. Biden's polling was worse in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin it's nothing to reverse itself. You know I know I certainly Nevada. Is never all that robustly polled. You know and are also some of these more exotic states right I would like to see a high quality poll of a last Alaska and fastest in Alaska. Eleven or basketball. You know. New Hampshire is gonna save a you have to actually have had have had several polls recently. I don't know I mean a military is about Texas. Where there's a lot of polls Texas it's not always like that. Highest quality polls here for like partisan polls and we met and right. So when my name like. Seeing what would happen if like the Tutsi and went back to Texas here at ABC news much to post went into Texas. Yet but it's pretty at a critical is probably out some people you might be able to drop. Call one they've already they are decidedly states are going to I don't don't remember which is which. You know I mean. Iowa doesn't get a tenor. Polling public it's it's not that important in the tipping point. Calculations so and I feel pretty good about the amount of the polling and it just kind of like we are little overweighted in general toward. National polls supposed to staples right the state polls do not convincingly yet seem to show a ten point. Biden lead. The just like a random assortment staples would be we've Beatrice. Our final question here is simply. What is up with brass news so. That's that it's that the question but I assume that what they mean is historically rock music has put out really good polls were. Relatively. To the rest of the polling really good polls for president trump oftentimes short and tied nationally. They put out a poll this week showing president drop down by double digits I think eleven points. Is that correct me. You don't Leonard I don't question is. What's up with Ross news and why did they put out Paula they just trying to cover their ass in case and there is a blah they can point to at least one poll before election. Island Friday. So I apologize it too much you know maybe they're trying to cover their asses maybe they're trying to pry people from big trump come back it's a weird calling for obvious to the polls in general. Have a strong GOP's last trip leaning bias. Now and in the plant a poll looks like. Kind of wade in the direction. I don't diagnose. Why it is right it will different electric Alter group. Also tends to have very GOP leaning polls but it's in a very predictable way it's like. Take the fight people average and had six points for trump and that's the Trafalgar poll ovaries right. With Rasmussen. It bounces around our and I I tried acted out think this stuff too much. Art wall believe things there do you have any final thoughts. Of winning aren't your mind as we approached the three week until Election Day. Mark. I just. You know. IN a Galen I don't know man I. I am now and we can have a selection. Anxiety on top of anxiety still about the pandemic and what winters can look like in the northeast where. Where it's cold. I don't know Dylan you know usually they would be looking for hours and of vacation. I don't know if there's going to be a safe place. To go on vacation this. I'm thinking about I'm sort of thing erupt look where especially now that we don't have to go to the office after Election Day region you know era that's gone too. Mexico if that will they let us and Mexico Alatas and. I think there weren't the only country let us and yet. Thank you massacres shot accident Mexico friends of the pot Max. Mexico look at Vickie Allen I don't know man it's. Uncertainty in multiplied by. Anxiety wrapped up an enigma of stress or whatever right it's but you know it is true that like. There's not a lot of ambiguity. In the polls about who's winning. Yeah and I will say that as pertains to. Election administration. And the essentially the different policies that are being litigated on the state level over how people can vote kinds of ballots will be considered for how long after election today. And are coming through the mail things like that fight that he is going to be starting next week essentially wiped its going to be rolling through Election Day. Looking at some of these cases and the intricacies. How people can vote in different states around the country so I'd be able to and I think that's going to be I really in some projects to spend time on two observed over the coming weeks. You know especially at this point doesn't change all that much I think we can still acts backed. A lot of activities on the front so. And then of course we also have Supreme Court nomination hearings next week so lots to clobber but only things that are so they CUNY. Think again. My name is Gayle hundred Tony each now is in the virtual control room clear that it Gerry Curtis is not audio editing you get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 538 dot com you can also of course greeted us with any questions comments. If you're a fan of the show leaders are reading or review in the Apple's hot pass the war or tell someone about us also subscribe to us on YouTube. Thanks for listening Angel seems. Oh.

