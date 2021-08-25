Now Playing: Pelosi, Pentagon officials blast House members for Kabul visit

Now Playing: The Breakdown: State department in contact with some 500 Americans in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Now Playing: Meet the 1st African American head of the Smithsonian Institute

Now Playing: Nurse shares her journey of dealing with fibroids

Now Playing: Remembering The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts

Now Playing: Latest news about a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster

Now Playing: How small businesses are adapting to pandemic restrictions

Now Playing: ABC News Live: 10,000 people awaiting flights out of Kabul airport

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Johnson & Johnson booster shot could give major antibody increase

Now Playing: What Johnson & Johnson’s new study means for booster shots

Now Playing: Utah waterfall rescue

Now Playing: Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Now Playing: Hospitals reporting staff shortages

Now Playing: First look at 'The Women of 9/11'

Now Playing: Peloton redesigns its popular Peloton Tread

Now Playing: Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open

Now Playing: US draws up 'contingency plans' for Afghanistan withdrawal deadline