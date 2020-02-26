Moments that mattered from 10th Democratic debate

More
The Democratic presidential primary debate found seven candidates facing off in Charleston, South Carolina.
1:25 | 02/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moments that mattered from 10th Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The Democratic presidential primary debate found seven candidates facing off in Charleston, South Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69220456","title":"Moments that mattered from 10th Democratic debate","url":"/Politics/video/moments-mattered-10th-democratic-debate-69220456"}