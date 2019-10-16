Transcript for Moments that mattered from 4th Democratic debate

And I made the decision to run for president I certainly didn't think it was going to be about impeachment when he made that call. Back to the head of Ukraine. He's digging up dirt on an opponent that's illegal conduct were soon did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong he's going after me because he knows if I get away if I get the nomination I will beat you like it drama. If you don't hold to account if there is not justice not only help we failed this moment our constitution and our country's. We've failed everyone was sacrificing and laid their lives down on the line I will not sign a bill into law. That does not lower costs for middle class families yes or no question that didn't get a yes or no answer your signature senators to have a plan for everything. Except this. No plan has been laid out to explain how a multi trillion dollar hole to begin this Medicare for all plan that senator Warner's putting forward. It's supposed to get filled and whenever someone here is determined. Medicare for all who want it. Understand what that really needs to its Medicare for all you can afford it. And that's the problem we stopped I appreciate it was best work heading again. But the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get. Dunn is the candidates and their health and senator Sanders I wanna start with you might want certain words we're moving on some parents are you don't feel great but I would like well. I want to. And senator Sanders his favorite medical marijuana I wanna make their best players like senator Sanders and mark good paying. The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence. Of American presence it's a consequence of a withdrawal Andy betrayal. By this president of American allies in an American bounds so really what you're saying. Mayor Pete is that you would continue to support having US troops in Syria for an indefinite period of time under you can put an end endless war without embracing Donald and his analysts regime and its viewers question what we're doing an endless war that allowing Yemen you change. Please allow me to respond what we're doing what we were doing in Syria what's keeping our word. Part of movements and possible for the United States to get people to put their lives on the line to bad does not. It's the idea that we will back them up to I've served in the Obama administration. I know what we can do by executive authority and it is three win. The great job she did and I want to before it got you vote. I got votes of that bill are convinced people to vote for so let's get straight to high end deeply grateful. To President Obama. Who fought so hard to make sure. That agency was passed it.

