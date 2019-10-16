-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke discusses his debate performance and guns
-
Now Playing: Senator Cory Booker joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: Moments that mattered from 4th Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Tom Steyer joined ABC News Live to discuss his debate performance
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: Rep. Deb Haaland discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debate performance
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live at Ohio debate
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What to look for in the fourth Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Schiff defends impeachment probe
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden doesn’t regret being on board of Ukrainian gas firm
-
Now Playing: US troops face another close-call as Turkey pounds northern Syria
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani officially refuses congressional subpoena
-
Now Playing: Looking ahead to the Democratic Presidential Debate
-
Now Playing: Dayton mayor talks top concerns ahead of Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Community partners fight Ohio's opioid epidemic
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Hunter Biden
-
Now Playing: Hoyo's Kitchen 'opens window to Africa' in central Ohio
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena