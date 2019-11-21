Transcript for Moments that mattered from 5th Democratic debate

Tonight another crowded stage of ten democratic presidential candidates the fifth primary debate hosted by MSNBC in the Washington Post. Following day a bomb shell impeachment testimony in Washington. We have to establish the principle no one is above the wall. It is a criminal enterprise. Engaged in by the president from what we heard today the vice president the secretary of state and the chief of staff. Candidates largely agreed on the importance of impeaching the president but there was plenty of disagreement. Once again candidates with widespread views on the best way forward for health care. People who told him about health Geoff wool what you know. It's all I. The reason I insist on Medicare for all who wanted as the strategy to deliver on that goal we share of universal health care. Is that that is something that has a governing strategy we can unify the American people around. Fact is that right now. The vast majority Democrats do not support Medicare for all it couldn't pass he knows states senate right now. While also touching the child care housing costs and limited opportunities for low income families the overarching theme. But the importance of bringing a heavily divided country together. A post from America. But the next president who ever be far he's going to have to be someone who can heal. And bring this nation together we cannot. Simply be consumed by Donald Trump. Because typically all you know what we're gonna lose the election. From here the debate qualifications tighten up once again so far only six candidates have qualified for the next debate in December. Which means it's possible for some of these candidates tonight was their last time on the state. Cover alt ABC news Atlanta.

