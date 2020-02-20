Moments that mattered from 9th Democratic debate

More
The Democratic presidential primary debate found six front-runners facing off in Las Vegas, Nevada.
1:56 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Moments that mattered from 9th Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"The Democratic presidential primary debate found six front-runners facing off in Las Vegas, Nevada.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69091058","title":"Moments that mattered from 9th Democratic debate","url":"/Politics/video/moments-mattered-9th-democratic-debate-69091058"}