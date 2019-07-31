Transcript for Montana farmer asks governor question after Democratic debate

Before we let you go Michelle now that we've got the governor right here. Do you have a question form. I was just curious how he enjoyed his first it's first it's. Debate apparent sandy at. He had anything else he wanted to specifically on trade and agriculture for our eyes farmers on Montana. So Michelle Jones ism as a farmer out near grace say she said dis you want to know how you felt about your first. High appearance and is there anything you wish you were asked about trade policy in agricultural policy that didn't come up tonight. Thanks for the question Michelle I do wish BJ's really didn't in this day here ended today. Trump trade policies. Are intact and use a farmer. And we don't actually make sure that you have open markets in affair costs by the way the these approach. Then you didn't say that a farmer in Iowa sent every time he tweets we lose hundreds of thousands dollars we got to make sure that we're opening up there. Markets perhaps and accessibility but the way that he does this America first has really become America alone I don't think that's best when doing. I'm Michelle Jones thanks so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.