Transcript for Mueller breaks silence amid calls to testify

Let me say a word about the report. The report has two parts. Addressing the two main issues we were asked to investigate. The first volume of the report details numerous efforts emanating from Russia to influence. The election. This volume includes a discussion of the truck campaign's response to this activity. As well as our conclusion. That there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy. And in a second volume the report describes the results and analysis. Of our obstruction of justice investigation. Involving the president. The order appointing me special council. Authorized us to investigate actions that could. Obstruct the investigation. We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. As set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president didn't commit a crime. The introduction to the volume two of our report explains. That decision. It explains that under longstanding. Department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charges kept under seal and hidden from public view that too is prohibited. The special counsel's office is part of the department of justice and by regulation. It was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. The department's written opinion explaining the policy make several important points. That further informed are handling of the obstruction investigation. Those points are summarized in our report and I will describe two of them for you. First he opinion explicit explicitly. Permits the investigation. Of a sitting president. Because it is important to preserve evidence while memories are fresh. And documents available. Among other things that evidence could be used if there were co conspirators. Who could be charged now. And second the opinion says that the constitution requires a process. Other they had the criminal justice system. Do formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing. And beyond department policy we were guided by principles of fairness. It would be unfair to potentially. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated. And from them we concluded that we would. Would not reach a determination. One way or the other about whether the president committed a crime.

