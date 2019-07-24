Transcript for Mueller calls Trump's comments on Wikileaks 'problematic ... to say the least'

This just came out WikiLeaks I love Wiki leaks Donald Trump October 10 twenty sixteenths. This WikiLeaks stuff is unbelievable. It tells you the inner heart you gotta read it don't chop October 12 Tony sixteen. This WikiLeaks is like a treasure trove down trump October 31 when he sixteen. Boy I love reading those WikiLeaks Donald Trump November 4 2016. We of those quotes disturb you mr. director. I'm not certain I would say. Do you react to well its product from the problematic is that there is an understatement in terms of whether display displays in terms of giving food some. I don't know hope or this some boost to what he is and should be illegal activity. Volume one page 59. Donald Trump junior had direct electronic communications with WikiLeaks during the campaign period. On October 3 2016. WikiLeaks and another direct message trump junior asking you guys to help disseminate a link alleging candidate Clinton. Advocated drones to attack Julian Assange trump junior right responded that quote he had already done so. Same question. This behavior at the very least you distribute. Any reaction to mr. mayor also remind us. Subject to investigation. If he described as aiding comfort to a hostile intelligence service sir I went categorizing nations where they specificity.

