Transcript for Mueller corrects exchange with Democratic lawmaker on decision not to indict Trump

The reason again that you cannot. Indict Donald Trump is because of a oils he opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president correct. And that is correct. One up at one correction to my testimony this morning. Want to go back to one thing that was said this morning. By mr. Luke. Said and I quote you didn't charge the president because of the LLC opinion. That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and I said at the opening we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.

