Mueller corrects exchange with Democratic lawmaker on decision not to indict Trump

More
Robert Mueller clarified that a determination was not reached "as to whether the president committed a crime."
0:35 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mueller corrects exchange with Democratic lawmaker on decision not to indict Trump
The reason again that you cannot. Indict Donald Trump is because of a oils he opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president correct. And that is correct. One up at one correction to my testimony this morning. Want to go back to one thing that was said this morning. By mr. Luke. Said and I quote you didn't charge the president because of the LLC opinion. That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and I said at the opening we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Robert Mueller clarified that a determination was not reached \"as to whether the president committed a crime.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64541918","title":"Mueller corrects exchange with Democratic lawmaker on decision not to indict Trump","url":"/Politics/video/mueller-corrects-exchange-democratic-lawmaker-decision-indict-trump-64541918"}