Transcript for Mueller responds to claim that Trump 'must be held accountable' for obstruction

Investigation found evidence quote that the president knew that he should not have erected on the identifier to special counsel correct. And we're do you have that quote page nine. There's evidence that the president knew he should not have made those calls them the game close quote I see that yes that's accurate. Investigators also found substantial evidence that presidential repeatedly urged McGann to dispute that he was ordered to have the special counsel terminated correct. Correct. Investigation found substantial evidence that when the president ordered on began to fire the special counsel and then lie about it. Donald Trump one committed in obstructed back to connected to an official proceeding. The ring did so with corrupt. Intent. Those are the elements of obstruction of justice this is the United States of America known one is above the law. No one. The president must be held accountable one way or the other. Let me feel it is if I might I don't subscribe necessarily two years. The way you analyze that I'm not seeing it the ballpark I'm not supportive of that and political charge thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.