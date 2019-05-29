Transcript for Mueller speaks out for first time since ending Russia Probe

A right when we begin with some breaking news today S special counsel Robert Mueller. A broke his silence making a clear concise statement on his report on the Russian interference in the 2016 election. This is the first time we've heard from Lawler since the investigation began. And possibly the last time one line definitely sticking out in his statement a day let's take a listen. The order appointing me special council. Authorized us to investigate actions that could. Obstruct the investigation. We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have sets it. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. Very interesting there's I wanna bring in Devin Dwyer who's in DC we have Kathryn Barger at the White House and we also have to carry marais and and in our DC bureau DeVon I just let's start with you I want to hear from all of you guys lost I would DeVon what's your biggest take away from his very concise statement today. Always just extraordinary Kimberly to hear from Bob Muller for the first time he says it'll be the last time. A bit after two years of work the former FBI director so disciplined. I'm fact he was propped he showed up thirty seconds after the top of the hour spoke for nine minutes exactly. As they had predicted. I'm he he didn't reveal anything new about the report he said he really wanted to report to speak for itself all 487. Pages of it. He did highlight again what we've already known that there was multiple systematic attempts by the Russians to inner fury sit every American. Needs to pay attention to that. I'm but he who leave the in. On that controversial. None conclusion in the report about whether president trump had actually tried to interfere with the investigation obstruct the investigation the report documents. Eleven instances when the president was seen it could be seen as possibly trying to block. Muller's work in as you just heard from the special come to vary set up for posterity. On camera on the record. He said if he had confidence that the president. Did not try to obstruct justice he would have said that he didn't say that. And so that throws a log on the fire of all this talk of most of a political talk now. About what Democrats would doom response to the president's behavior. Yep pretty strong statement there an cap and I want to ask you what did you make. Robert Mueller saying that he really had no option. When his hand they there's nothing that they could do so there's no way that they could have come to conclusion anyway. He L I think that comment from him is interesting enough focus. On is saying guy that the president didn't commit a crime that we would have sagged so if they if they had. Come to that conclusion I know the Democrats on the hill are focusing on not very thing and that Mueller said they're zeroing. In on that especially the house judiciary. Chairman and Jerry Nadler but I do want to point out of course the president. Have has clearly reacting to this saying case closed and the white house Press Secretary has now you see that's president's suite there is says there was insufficient evidence. That's not it. Particularly true but he says the case is closed thank you now this president has said multiple times that he doesn't believe that Mueller should testify he lists we do. By the Democrats who want to investigate and this administration but I want to know just point out a statement that we're just getting in from Sarah Sanders. She says mr. Mueller explicitly said that he has nothing to add beyond the report speaking about. And Mueller saying that the report is his testimony Sander says the report was clear there was no collusion that no conspiracy in the Department of Justice confirmed. There was no obstruction you use attackers statement right there so. What I think it's important to point out what our colleague Jon Karl was pointing out earlier. Is need to focus on Mueller didn't say he didn't say no collusion in no obstruction of the president. Has said multiple times he said that he is. Fully and completely exonerated Moeller also didn't say that you can expect there Ed to be more statements. From leaders on the hill from Democrats who want to launch impeachment. In queries as we continue to move forward with us. In Cary what do you think about Bob Mueller saying that this is going to be the last time that he speaks about this at all. Well he's pretty clear that if they column before congress invasive pain and he's not gonna say anything beyond the report it would be a very boring hearing his way suggested he'd just say the report speaks for itself. 101000 times he's not gonna answer their questions he's trying to discourage congress from doing commerce has has a right to do which is subpoena him. And I think it and more deeply he wanted to punch this entire issue indyk congress not punt but push it into congress by saying that. This special counsel's office was not going to accuse the president of a crime because the Justice Department policies that's unconstitutional. He wasn't gonna clear the president of a crime they did investigate obstruction of justice. And the constitution requires another way to hold the president accountable. And that's clearly impeachment. And so I think while the public is weary of it to some significant degree. There's a two year investigation I think one of the reasons that Donald Trump's no collusion no obstruction line resonates is because they want to be done. Robert Mueller was strongly suggesting here that congress has some work to do going full. Yeah question Corey Perry I'm just curious how it'd actually be considered unconstitutional. If it's not in the constitution. Well by this structure you got to him were raided by the structure of the constitution so. Then the argument in the Justice Department both under in the 1970s and in the 1990s. Was that because the president is the sole personal repositories the only person charged with executive holding the chief executive power. Putting them in a criminal trial would decimate it operations of the government it would it would make the governing just too difficult to be too complex. Two involve the president's attention exclusively. It is owned liberty or maybe even life would be at stake and the government would not be able to function as the constitution requires. And so the Justice Department has said twice. The president can't be indicted while in office. And in this case what Robert Mueller is saying is we accepted that. We went ahead to investigate obstruction of justice to preserve the record while memories were fresh and evidence was still available. And we believe that the constitution has other means to hold the president accountable if that president committed a crime. And DeVon I want to go back to US captain and mention Nino upstairs Sanders and other people from the White House put out some statements but. Clearly people are gonna have different versions of what this all means what do you think the American people extract from what Mueller said today. Well I think Terry hit the nail on the head Kimberly I mean they've been there is just smaller fatigue this has been going on for so long a lot of the opinions and we see in the polling or baked and indicate people have formed. Their view of Mahler or what the president's conduct was in this case. And that's where you see Nancy Pelosi speaker of the house. Democratic leader. On sort of trying to steer her party away from impeachment she wants all this energy and upset around the presence behavior to be channeled into the 20/20 presidential campaign. She says why waste our time with this very controversial convoluted. Gave process there is divisive in this country could potentially emboldened president trump and his supporters. She's trying to get them to. To go to the ballot box and make their views known there and so. Will start to see this political debate play out we'll hear from the chairman of the Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler later today he's the one. Who would oversee impeachment hearings if there were to be any. Hot and so we'll get a sense for energy of which way the parties can ago. And Catherine of course Robert Mueller said he wasn't want to testify again but could we see him in front of congress at some point in the future. I mean look it's always possible here the chairman. Now learns DeVon was pointing out said let's say they haven't ruled out. Subpoena saying Muller a forests has many am told that likely won't come today they're really trying to focus on the substance of a ball Mueller said. But look even though Mueller said that his report is his testimony that it's still stands. I wouldn't necessarily rule out any future testimony at the we just have to see how this plays out in the committee not let right now he says. Case closed does the president says and that this stands for itself his report and that's what you look at if he testifies. Right Devin Dwyer and Terry Moran in DC and Canada act Catherine fathers at the White House thank you all for joining us we really appreciate that.

