Transcript for Mueller testifies he did not interview for FBI director position

When you were appointed as special counsel. Was president. Trump's firing of co me something you anticipated investigating potentially obstruction case unit that. At internal deliberations and Justice Department. Actually goes to your credibility maybe you've been went from courtroom for awhile credibility is always relevant it's always material that goes for you to him. Your witness before us let me ask you when you talk to present -- the day before he appointed. Are you were appointed as special counsel you were talking him about FBI director position again. Did he mention the firing at tanks. Did he mention the firing of James caught me in your discussion with him. Whenever. Mr. Mahler did you mean to interview for the FBI director job one day before your appoint a special counsel. Myers Kenyans not but. Applying for the job. I was asked to give my input on what it would take to do the job which. Triggered the interview you're talking about. See you don't recall on May sixteenth Tony seventeen that you interviewed with the president regarding the FBI director job. I interview with the president and earning director draws about the job and not about me applying for the job. So there's some years you're steaming here today is that she didn't interview. To apply for the FBI director job that's correct.

