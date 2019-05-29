Transcript for Mueller says he does not want to testify, charging Trump 'not an option'

This is an ABC news special were. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we're coming on the air right now because we are back here for the first time since he was appointed more than two years ago from special counsel Robert Mueller the head of the Russian investigation. Now more than two months since he delivered his final report. On the investigation as attorney general William Barr you see that podium there. In the just firmware that Robert Mueller is expected to speak in just moments are Pierre Thomas is there appear what do we know about what we're gonna hear right now. When Jordan a lot of anticipation here we've not heard from this man in over two metres except nothing as the investigation unfolded speaking only in court. There has been a lot of conversation about whether he must testify before congress. Our sources have been certainly been extremely reluctant to do that. But he did not want to engage the political circus so we'll find out soon directly promote. Speaking at the Justice Department attorney general William Barr does know has authorized this press cars were also told the White House was given a heads up last night. About this statement coming do not those who sleep they get here with me whether they got any heads up on the substance of what was given of of what Robert Mueller is gonna say. Yeah in fact I am I would assume they're all the White House watching this pretty closely today. This comes it's worth pointing out George just days after the president was there in the Rose Garden with that pretty extraordinary. Event. Free at those signs printed that said no conclusion here comes Robert Mueller. Good morning everyone and thank you for. Being here. Two years ago the acting attorney general. Asked me to serve as special counsel. And he created a special counsel's office. The appointment order directed. 2016. Presidential election. This included investigating any links or coordination. Between the Russian government and individuals associated. With the trump campaigned. Now I have not spoken publicly ignoring our investigation. And speaking out today because our investigation is complete. The attorney general has made the report on our investigation. Largely public. We are formally closing these special counsel's office. And as well I'm resigning. From the Department of Justice to return to private life. I make a few remarks about the results of our work. But beyond these few remarks it is important that the office is written work speak for itself. Let me begin where the appointment order begins. And that is interference in the twice sixteen presidential election. As alleged by the grand jury in an indictment Russian intelligence officers. Who were part of the Russian military. Launched a concerted attack on our political system. The indictment alleges that they used sophisticated cyber techniques. To hack into computers and networks used by the Clinton Campaign. They stole private information and then released that information through fake. Online and identities. And through he organization WikiLeaks. The releases were designed and timed to interfere with our election and to damage a presidential candidate. And at the same time as the grand jury alleged in a separate indictment. A private Russian entity engaged in a social media operation. Where Russian citizens posed as Americans. In order to influence. And an election. He's indictments contain elegant allegations. And we are not come commenting on the guilt or the innocence of any specific defendant. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The indictments allege any other activities in our report described. Efforts to interfere in our political system. They needed to be investigated and understood. And that is among the reasons why the Department of Justice established our office. That is also a reason we investigated efforts to obstruct the investigation. The matters we investigated were of Paramount importance. It was critical for us to obtain full and accurate information. From every person we questioned. When a subject of an investigation obstruct that investigation. Where lies to investigators. It strikes at the core of their government. Effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers. Accountable. Let me say a word about the report. The report has two parts. Addressing the two main issues we were asked to investigate. The first volume of the report details numerous efforts emanating from Russia to influence the election. This volume includes a discussion of the truck campaign's response to this activity. As well as our conclusion. That there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy. And in a second volume the report describes the results and analysis. Of our obstruction of justice investigation. Involving the president. The order appointing me special council. Authorized us to investigate actions that could. Obstruct the investigation. We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general. Apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report after that investigation. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. The introduction to the volume two of our report explains. That decision. It explains that under long standing department policy. They present president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he is in office. That is unconstitutional. Even if the charges kept under seal and hidden from public view that too is prohibited. The special counsel's office is part of the department of justice and by regulation. It was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. The department's written opinion explaining the policy make several important points. That further informed are handling of the obstruction investigation. Those points are summarized in our report and I will describe two of them for you. First the opinion explicit explicitly. Permits the investigation. Of a sitting president. Because it is important to preserve evidence while memories are fresh. And documents available. Among other things that evidence could be used if there were co conspirators. Who could be charged now. And second the opinion says that the constitution requires a process. Other they had the criminal justice system. Do formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing. And beyond department policy we were guided by principles of fairness. There would be unfair to potentially. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated. And from then we concluded that we would. Would not reach a determination. One way or the other about whether the president committed a crime. That is the offices the that is the office's final position. We will not comment on any other conclusions are hypotheticals. About the president. We conducted an independent criminal investigation. And reported the results to the attorney general as required by department regulations. The attorney general then concluded that it was appropriate to provide a report to congress and to the American people. At one point in time I requested that certain portions of the report be released. The attorney general prepare preferred to make that into preferred to make the entire report public all at once. And we appreciate. That the attorney general made the report largely public. And I surely duck question the attorney general's good faith in that decision. And I hope and expect this to be the only time that I would speak to you in this matter. If I am making that decision myself. No one has told me whether I can or should testify. Or speak further about this matter. There has been discussion about an appearance before congress. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings. And analysis and the reasons for the decisions. We made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself. And a report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before congress. In addition access to or under the underlying work product. Is being decided in a process it doesn't that does not involve. Our office. So beyond what I've said here today. And what is contained in our written work I do not believe it is appropriate for me to speak further about the investigation or to comment. On the actions of the Justice Department or congress. And as for that reason no not be taking questions today as well. Now before a step away I want to thank the attorneys. The FBI agent. The analysts. The professional staff who helped us conduct this investigation in a fair. And independent manner. These individuals who spent nearly two years were the special counsel's office rather the highest integrity. And I were close by reiterating his central allegation of our indictment. That there were multiple. Systematic. Efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American. Thank you thank you for being here today. And there you have it. The first and final words from special counsel Robert Mueller first times he has spoken since he was appointed special counsel more than two years ago and the last time. According to special counsel that he will speak he says he's closing his office formally resigning. From the Department of Justice returning to private life also says he will it does not intend. To testify to congress that his report speaks for itself. And this is decision he has reached on his own also laid out again some of the conclusions of that report. Laying out systematic interference on our elections by the Russian saying this is a serious matter. Also laying out that he did not find sufficient evidence there is insufficient evidence to conclude that the trump admitted trumpet campaign for president trump himself. Participated in a conspiracy. With the Russians also explaining why he did not reach a decision on whether or not the president obstructed justice saying this decision he could not reach. A lot to talk about here a lot to go through our former starter whether chief White House correspondent Jon Karl we did not hear. From the special counsel right there in his first and final words are those four words you've heard so often from the president. No pollution no obstruction. But actually George in your point out that he said that prosecuting the president. Was not an option he had because of Department of Justice policies he could not have drawn up an indictment against the president. But the second thing he said was. Very significant he said if we had. Confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so. So what you did not hear as you point out he did not say that the president was exonerated. He did not say. No collusion that no obstruction and George he also referred to other process sees that. Would would be it would take place beyond the criminal justice system to hold the president accountable he didn't use the word impeachment. But it seemed to me that the implication was that. They did this would be a matter for congress to decide certainly not the department of job. That's certainly does seem to be an implication want to bring in our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams on this. As well Daniel special counsel said the report speaks for itself but this is actually the clearest statement yet we've heard. From special counsel Robert Mueller on why he did not reach that decision on obstruction of justice by the president. Exactly instead of 448. Pages. You've got a few minutes of him highlighting what he thinks are the most important things to look at. And when he's focusing on the in the obstruction area and that's pretty spent the most the majority of this time he's talking about. That obstruction section of his report and as Jonathan points out saying they're charging the president was not an option. That there's something other than the criminal justice system would have to hold the president accountable but the most important thing that I her. What she said as a result we would not make a decision. Q didn't state could not. He said the senate could not and wouldn't. You know it first burst said he'd first said it was not an option we could consider. Then he said the words would rights we would any emphasized that would not. Make a decision. That is very different from and it ability. To make a decision and I think he was making it very clear that that was not the issue the issue was not debate if they were on people to decide here. But it made a concerted decision not to do that. Ford the reasons laid out in Edinburgh. Ya okay and I that now I see exactly same what he's saying is first of all. Once you consider department of justice policy you almost can't even get. To the classically. Exactly he's he's emphasizing that he said the words wouldn't twice we wouldn't would not make a decision. On that. And and I think he's making a clear statement that today's please don't misunderstand this just say. You know week two upper arms or we punted to the attorney -- federal. He was saying we intentionally. Didn't do this because eight we thought it would department policy that you cannot. Indict a sitting president and that there has to be another entity that holds any president. Accountable one more question and it. Yes I'm that and then on bring Chris Christie on the same question that does seem any was silent. On this notion that well William Barr saying he had to step in and make the decision. That's silence actually speaks volumes because when you actually look at the plain meaning a with special counsel Robert Mueller is saying here is that he says he was following department. A justice policy. By implication the attorney general wasn't. But what I did not vetted by implication. Looked deep deep the problem is the difference is you can clears right at Moeller. He didn't clear he effectively said that there wasn't enough evidence to charge on the conspiracy to write any good if we could find that in the obstruction section. We would've said it. We couldn't. So we didn't tip army and didn't but by highlighting. Again it it's important to note he's got what. Seven or eight minute however long he was talking here. It's important to think about what would keep focusing on here and he's focusing on why he couldn't do anything up on obstruction. This is the same thing we talked about and he referred to that introduction which is the critical section in the instruction it's the beginning up he let out or recent. Basically why the investigation. Is legitimate and why the president a can't be charged and beat you can't even accused. The president of anything it your report. According to Robert Mueller but get back to be emphasizing the multiple systematic efforts. It impact the election made it clear that Hillary Clinton was the target. Of that and the effort was effectively to harm her campaign. Admitted to focus on the obstruction. Critic Chris Christie said Democrats are not going to be happy with this decision by Robert Mueller not to testify before the congress he doesn't want to do that but clearly. Some daylight here between what Robert Mueller saying about his report and what the attorney general said about them or what the president has said about the report. Sure bet that Pepsi clear and Bob Mueller made records worry I think George the point that people should really focus on here. Is that difference between Bob Mueller and Jim Colby. Sep both men were confronted. With these kind of choices and department policy Bob Mueller quick today like an absolute boy scout. He said only what was legally advise about policy permissible to say he clearly is where port speak for itself. Armed police dock where the go when he burger. Car trip back the summer 2016. When Jim Colby came out appoint themselves attorney general deputy attorney general special trail led FBI director and trashed Hillary Clinton. Without charging. Arm violated department policy. I think it's you don't you see a contract with leaders of the Justice Department Bob Mueller get someone to be respected. And Emily could be admired. In the car trips with Jim Colby districts are accurate FBI director is so incredibly stark. Air to create comets that quite frankly Colin should be ashamed of themselves. Chris Christie thanks very much want to bring our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for more on this east. And as well and. Exactly George I was struck by the fact that Muller went out of his way to talk about Justice Department policy. And that policy is that it's fitting that cannot be charged. And lawless that it would be unfair to make a resolution. To come to have our determination as to whether charges should be filed. That's a direct contrast to what the attorney general did. He did make the call and he has criticized mullah from making across a stark contrast there George. The other thing that struck me in looking at mode today is that he emphasized over and over again that the report speak for itself and our sources were telling us. For the last several weeks that we reported on our your show and others that. More with a very concerned about being called before congress. Not being able to talk beyond the report and that he would descend into some sort of political circus he did not want to be a part of that. He wanted to make sure today that he came out stated. The points that he wanted to make about that there was Russian interference that was a serious matter it was designed to hurt when candidate and hurt another and that. He read that part from the report that struck me. If we could make a determination that a crime was not committed definitively we would so state tour. And you have to can be a comparing combined that would appear thanks very much and brings to save they got from war on this point he chose to summarize this report today. In those few minutes from the point that he thought were most important among them. He doesn't have this sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy. Could make a final this decision on obstruction and then as Jon Karl pointed out earlier also said there are other process he's available. That is congress increases the pressure on the house speaker for impeachment. Oh it certainly does and these calls from Democrats. For impeachment in the house have been growing louder by the day. And many of those Democrats have said that they were waiting to hear from Mueller specifically to decide on impeachment so this certainly. Increases the pressure on Nancy Pelosi at and it got us say. He talked about the way that Mueller summarize this I think what the big takeaways here and the president is not going to be happy about this is that you now have the investigator. On camera for the first time in a very. Concise clear sound bite saying we he did not determine whether the president committed a crime. That doesn't look good for him and that certainly is going to be ammunition for the Democrats going. Somewhere they'll be ammunition for the Democrats want to bring in Terry Moran also our chief national correspondent. Here Robert Mueller by the book. More than forty year career in Washington is FBI directors leaves public life. As the special counsel is the way he came in again by the book but through a lot of ammunition out there for both sides. He surely did by the book guy he hopes it's the last time they say the is definitely still in the cross hairs of congress. For some kind of testify though he made clear he wouldn't say anything further than what he did they but that was quite a lot as you are saying this was actually. A sharper edge then the report if you look at how he arranged. If we had evidence that could have cleared the president's. We all of committing a crime we would've said so and then that absolutely crucial line that you've been talking about. The constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system. To formally accused of president. Of wrongdoing and you look at the report laying out those instances of possible obstruction of justice this is Robert Mueller saying to congress. Do your job it is time to take this up and there isn't much of an appetite fort not even in the Democratic Party just. 25 or so democratic members at a tournament 35 have come out for impeachment. But essentially what this is saying right up to the conclusion that we must be drawn from what Robert Mueller said. It Donald Trump wasn't present United States he be charged with a crime and what he's saying Terry Moran thanks very much want to bring in John call on this as well as what he's also saying. When he says the report speaks for itself Jon Karl. Is read. That section two on obstruction members of congress come to your conclusions. Exactly and also directly contradicts on that point what attorney general ball William Barr said bar. In his comments had said that the special counsel while left it up to the Department of Justice to make that determination and what he is saying here explicitly. And without. Any hesitation is that did the constitution requires process he's. Other then that the criminal justice system to accuse a sitting president in other words it would not have been up. To the attorney general the only other process that is conceived in the constitution is an impeachment process so if there were to be a determination whether or not. What he outlined in that part two of this report. Regarding this obstruction of justice who would be up to congress to decide whether or not that amounts two two with two activity that would be. A high crime or misdemeanor so Chris Christie ought to bring in on this as well thank you John. This is being taken away now from the legal process sees as the word that the that Robert Mueller using being put right back in to the political arena. Yup it has been an attempt I do think that boot comments by Bob Mueller about. In fear the other Crockett she's obviously impeachment are being the only constitutional. Right to choose deprive him of wrongdoing. Are definitely contradicts with the attorney journal shed. Which he summarized. Muller's report. And there'd be achieved and are due to Aldrich conclusion not act. I'm Mueller clearly contradicts that today in a very concise way and I Peco also now. It the end of this it's kind of what are number over Sudan and I've been saying all along that. Through it could hardly destruction issue and this was never going to be Department of Justice or special counsel call. In the ends. I'm a sitting president this is to call the congress. Playing their role as a coequal branch who got older and their governor after this side what he did they want to do. And Dan let's go let's that let's take it to the next step then and look at those ten incidents that. Or so incidents that Robert Mueller did outlined in his report laying out possible evidence of obstruction. Of justice is this something congress can ignore. What looked and some of them are certainly stronger than others and I think in some cases you make it clear that he doesn't. That there was it not. Defined obstruction but particularly when it comes to Don began. In particular wit what these special counsel found was really the president ordering the firing of smaller. And then. Asking demanding that he lie about it. I think in those two instances. Moeller was suggesting that. And there was enough air for obstruction just. Can they let me pick up anti. Garcia. Well let let me just pick up their I don't take that to Terry Moran because Terry then it when you when you look at that when you look at. The obstruction of justice charges. That that Robert Mueller lays out right there and you combine that with the fact that so far the weight of snow saying. Don began can't testify we're not gonna send any more information. To the congress on the report you actually have a building. Series of pressures on the house speaker AT to consider the impeachment because it's not simply the report and isolation. Absolutely Nancy Pelosi will face more and more pressure. From that part of her party significant but not a majority of her party that's as we have to do this we have to move forward to vindicate the constitution. At and to invest and to impeach Donald Trump I think there's also building pressure going to be building pressure on the courts. Because essentially one of the exit Muller is saying here is that. The congress has and responsibility spelled out in the constitution there's nothing higher. No higher responsibility than something spelled out in the constitution and they need. Arguably reasonably dom against testimony in order to carry it out. That is a clash between the presidency. And the congress that will likely end up in court and congress has a strong hand in this entire reason the strong and Pierre Thomas we've also seen that in many of the cases now. Against the president in the course but in the course in the president and congress the courts are actually expediting. Their decisions. I guess they are George I think everyone involved including courts and know the gravity of the situation. And that this is not something that should necessary linger so I think where you can get relatively quick decisions you'll get those decisions so that the country can have some resolution to this. And Georgia the other thing I would say today is watching are having not spoken in all this time. Given the weight his shadow in Washington it was something to see and I think that that a lot of people were just wondering what would his demeanor been like. And he was true to form straight to the point energy set by the book the. Book and the ball now in congress is court Robert Mueller has finished his work after more than two years given the final word saying his report. Speaks for self will now be up to congress whether or not to consider impeachment. We'll have much morning ABC lot he BC news life have a good day. This has been a special. From ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.