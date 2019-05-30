Mueller 'a true never Trumper': Trump

More
The president spoke to reporters as he left for a trip to Colorado a day after Muller broke more than two years of silence about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
0:27 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mueller 'a true never Trumper': Trump
I think about it. If they never come back somebody that might. Somebody that didn't get it got better be glad that it wanted very badly. It anyway the point that. Despite forty billion dollars. Eighteen to upgrade its letting people know what Bailey. At some of the worst human being. They got nothing. Is pretty amazed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The president spoke to reporters as he left for a trip to Colorado a day after Muller broke more than two years of silence about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63370733","title":"Mueller 'a true never Trumper': Trump","url":"/Politics/video/mueller-true-trumper-trump-63370733"}