Mueller's probe is 'close to being completed': Acting Attorney General Whitaker

The head of the Department of Justice said he has been "fully briefed" on Mueller's findings.
0:43 | 01/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mueller's probe is 'close to being completed': Acting Attorney General Whitaker
Fully fund investigation and no I look forward to. For a smaller. Delivering the final report in. I Billy Martin talk about open ongoing investigation otherwise but you know sort of the statements that are made his private citizen. Hopefully they'll make. In. Comparable bats. The decisions are made are going to beat. Reviewed. Through various means we have but right now you an investigation is I think. Closely. Being completed and I hope that we can get the report from for a more remote so to speak to spot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

