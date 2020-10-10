‘Naked ballot’ fears in Pennsylvania

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on scrutiny over a Pennsylvania requirement that would invalidate mail-in ballots that don’t include a second secrecy envelope.
5:35 | 10/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Naked ballot’ fears in Pennsylvania

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:35","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on scrutiny over a Pennsylvania requirement that would invalidate mail-in ballots that don’t include a second secrecy envelope.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73531754","title":"‘Naked ballot’ fears in Pennsylvania","url":"/Politics/video/naked-ballot-fears-pennsylvania-73531754"}