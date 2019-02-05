Nancy Pelosi accuses AG William Barr of lying to Congress: 'That's a crime'

Barr testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
05/02/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Nancy Pelosi accuses AG William Barr of lying to Congress: 'That's a crime'
Well yesterday was quite a day I've really lost sleep last night after watching over and over again the testimony of the attorney general of the United States. How sad it. Half that it is for us to see the top law enforcement. Officer an Arab country. Misrepresenting withholding the truth. From the congress of the United States the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth. To the congress of the United States that's a crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

