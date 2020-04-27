Transcript for Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

Today am proud to endorse Joseph Biden for president of the United States. Because he will be an extraordinary precedent he knows how to get the job done. Elections are about the future now more than ever we need a forward looking battle tested leader who will fight for the people. A president with the values experience and strategic thinking to bring our nation together and build a better figure world track and children. For these and other reasons I'm proud to endorse Joseph Biden for president a leader who has the personification. Of hope encouraged. Values authenticity. And integrity. With so much at stake we need the enthusiasm integration and participation. Of all Americans. Up and down the ballot and across the country. But the democratically Jardine house and senate would look live of bold congress for the people. When we have president Joseph Biden in the White House. So please join me in supporting channel and help move America for.

